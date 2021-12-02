To the Reading community, Megan Wilkes is a resilient, outspoken, and dependable person. Since attending Killam Elementary School, Parker Middle School, and then RMHS, Megan has always been a positive role model for all. She is a dedicated student who enjoys giving back to the community and learning ways to make a difference. Her close friends all know that she values education and social justice very much.
Her time at RMHS, led her to have many meaningful memories. She shares that she will definitely remember online learning.
Megan states, “While online learning was a huge adjustment at first, I grew to love the flexibility that is provided in my schedule. Every day I could craft my schedule for the whole day ahead which allowed me to work on time management. I learned how to be a more independent and self-sufficient learner. However, I still prefer in-person learning because the interactions you have with your teachers and peers on a daily basis are invaluable.”
She also shares the whole college application process was very exciting. She said, “I started my application relatively early. I started all the way back in June 2020. Over the summer I visited all 11 schools I applied to, worked on my college essay and writing supplementals, and studied for the SATs. Obviously, the whole college process isn’t easy, but I loved thinking about my future and where I would be years from now.”
Growing up, Megan has been part of many sports teams, However, softball was the only sport that really stuck to her. Before high school, she played multiple travel teams. For RMHS, she played on the JV team during freshman year. Then as a junior, she was playing on the Varsity Softball Team as the left fielder.
Aside from softball, Megan has been involved in many clubs. Such as the Girl Rising Club, Study Buddies, Mental Health Awareness Club, and Women in STEM Club. Megan has also been a member of Habitat for Humanity throughout her four years of high school.
Megan has a deep passion for helping other people which motivates her to take action in service works. She believes that the most important part about service work is the people and the impact that you can make on them.
She shares, “A lot of minor services can have a substantial impact on somebody’s life, whether that’s refurbishing house items for a discounted price, or building a meaningful connection with someone.”
Megan has volunteered with the Habit for Humanity club helping out 4H4 Resources by unloading and sorting donated items, painting furniture, and preparing materials to be resold. She has also volunteered as a tutor for Study Buddies, worked with children at St. Joseph Parish Bible Camp, and even volunteered as an election employee for the Reading Town Hall Elections.
In school, Megan has always challenged herself academically by taking difficult courses. Some of her interesting classes have been Honors Biology, AP Biology, AP Government & Politics, and Anatomy & Physiology. For this year, Megan’s classes include AP Biology, AP Statistics, AP Government & Politics, Honors Pre-Calculus, Honors Film and Literature, and Honors Poetry.
Megan is a student who would put 100% effort into anything she needs to get done. With her hard work, Megan has been the recipient of many awards. She has received straight A’s throughout her whole high school career, which earned her high honor roll every single year. In ninth grade, Megan was awarded the Spanish Scholarship Core Value Award. As a senior, she was inducted into the National Honor Society. This year, she also received the High Five Award, where she was nominated by her Honors Algebra I and Honors Algebra II teacher, Ms. Julie Lacasse.
Megan also wanted to share thanks to a few of her teachers. She said, “I would like to thank my Honors Biology teacher, Ms. Lynn. She is one of the best teachers I’ve ever had; she’s extremely organized and provides great learning opportunities for her students, including hands-on projects and labs; she helped me realize my love for the sciences, which confirmed that nursing was the right career for me.”
Following along, Megan wanted to thank Ms. Bailey. She is my Honors History 10 and AP Government & Politics teacher, is not only an excellent teacher, but a great inspiration: she’s a strong, ambitious woman who always speaks her mind; she’s kind, and willing to help her students in any way she can; our classes are extremely productive and fun at the same time; she has inspired me to increase my involvement in politics and current events.”
When asked to describe Megan, her teachers all had so many great things to say. Her AP Biology teacher, Mr. Albright shares, “Megan is a focused and dedicated student who starts any process within herself. She brings her joyous personality out to accomplish the process of learning.”
Megan’s AP Government & Politics teacher notes, “Megan is not just a great student; she’s a really awesome person too. She’s passionate about social justice but somehow manages to keep a strong sense of humor about everything too. I also see Megan being a warm and supportive friend – she’s the kind of person that makes other people feel welcome and included.”
Besides her teachers, Megan would like to share some thanks with her family. She shares, “I would like to thank my mom for always being there for me and being my #1 supporter. I would also like to thank my grandmother for being a great inspiration - she was a nurse for over 50 years and inspired me to want to become a nurse from the age of 5.”
For the future, Megan would like to major in nursing. She’s looking at small to mid-sized liberal arts schools, such as Boston College and Catholic University.
Megan resides on Governors Drive with her parents, Eileen and Chris, and her brother Declan (14).
