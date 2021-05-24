READING - On the local level, the town’s recent COVID-19 data also paints an encouraging picture. In the town’s most recent report Reading’s total active caseload was all the way down to seven. Even better, just seven new cases reported while virtually all of the town’s 20 previously listed cases were reported as recovered. Essentially, all of the town’s existing cases were resolved and subsequently replaced by fewer new ones for the second straight week.
Reading’s total coronavirus case number since the pandemic began is now 1,912, and the total number of recoveries is up to 1,846. The town’s death toll (49) remains unchanged and 10 cases have been transferred to other jurisdictions.
The Reading Board of Health’s policy regarding the wearing of masks in public indoors remains in effect in order to help avoid any future spread and prevent a resurgence in town. Residents are reminded that anyone who enters a business or a residential/commercial property with more than one unit is required to wear a mask or another suitable face covering over their nose and mouth.
---
Reading stays in green
The coronavirus pandemic has significantly loosened its grip on Massachusetts over the past few weeks, and according to the most recent Mass Department of Public Health update there are now only two cities in Massachusetts (Lawrence, New Bedford) still listed as “red” in the state’s COVID-19 report.
Reading, after months in the “red” and “yellow” categories, remains “green” for the second straight week after reporting just 17 new cases over a two-week period, a 0.91% positivity percentage and a 4.4 per 100,000 residents daily incidence rate. All of those figures are down from the prior week and represent the best numbers Reading has seen since last fall. The data reflects the two-week period from May 2 to May 15, a stretch where many residents who recently became eligible for vaccination were in between their first and second shots.
---
Homebound vaccinations resume
With the updated guidance and resumption of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, the town has reinstated its homebound vaccine program to help vaccinate residents who may not have the ability to get to a vaccine site on their own.
According to the town, a person is considered homebound if they cannot leave home under normal, everyday circumstances and/or if leaving home requires significant and taxing effort and assistance from another person. The town is working to identify individuals who are homebound, and anyone meeting the above description is encouraged to call 781-942-6653 to speak to a member of town staff Monday through Thursday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
---
The following meetings are currently scheduled on the Town of Reading website. All remote meetings’ login information can be found online:
Monday:
Community Planning and Development Commission, 7:30 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Wednesday:
Climate Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Conservation Commission, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
---
Mac Cerullo is a correspondent for the Reading Chronicle and the Sports Editor for The Daily News of Newburyport. If you have any events that you’d like published in the notebook, please contact Mac at mcerullo11@gmail.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.