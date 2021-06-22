READING – School Committee Vice Chair Thomas Wise last night was voted the new School Committee chair during the annual reorganization. Wise had served as vice chair for two years under Chuck Robinson who supported Wise in the voting.
School Committee member Carla Nazzaro nominated Wise for the leadership post and Erin Gaffen then nominated Shawn Brandt as chair.
Wise is in his third year on the School Committee while Brandt was narrowly elected to a three year term this year following his election to a one year term in the spring of 2020.
In the roll call vote Wise prevailed with the support of four of the six members of the School Committee. Voting for Wise were Nazzaro, Sarah McLaughlin. Robinson, and Wise. Brandt received two votes, his own and Gaffen’s.
Following the vote Robinson handed over the meeting to Wise saying that “Tom ”had paid his dues as vice chair for the last two years” and mentioned the “loose rule” that the committee sometimes observed not to have a chair who would be up for reelection but felt in this case Wise should be the choice. He added that Brandt should be selected as Vice Chair, making two excellent choices.
In the voting for Vice Chair Robinson nominated Brandt and Wise nominated Nazzaro. In the roll call selection Brandt prevailed on a vote of 6-0.
