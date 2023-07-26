READING - The family of a Reading woman found beaten to death in her son’s Lowell apartment early last week will be laid to rest during funeral services on Friday.
According to service arrangements posted by North Reading’s Cota Funeral Home, the family of Elena Vainer will hold visitation hours with relatives and friends within the Park Street funeral home on Friday, July 28 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. A celebration of life is also planned and will start at 1 p.m. before the married mother-of-two is buried in Reading’s Wood End Cemetery.
It’s unclear whether Vainer’s eldest son, 23-year-old Michael Belous, will be able to attend the funeral services. The Reading native, who police say called 911 at 1 a.m. on July 17 and claimed he had just found his mother unconscious and barely breathing on the floor of his Lowell apartment, is the prime suspect in Vainer’s alleged murder.
Last Tuesday, Lowell and Reading Police arrested the UMass Lowell student at his family’s Audubon Road homestead on charges of assault and battery on a household or family member and assault and battery causing serious injury.
During his subsequent arraignment in Lowell District Court, a judge ordered the defendant held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing.
Belous, through his defense attorney Stanley Norkunas, has maintained his innocence. However, prosecutors from Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office claim evidence collected at the murder scene suggests Belous viciously beat his mother to death and called emergency responders for help long after she had succumbed to her injuries.
Ryan’s office has further indicated that more serious charges will be pressed against the RMHS Class of 2018 alumnus in the coming days.
Specifically, during last Tuesday’s arraignment, Assistant District Attorney Yashmeen Desai alleged that first responders, who found the 23-year-old administering CPR at the scene, noticed various signs that the victim had been dead for some time.
Police also say Belous’ had injuries and bruising to his hands.
“The found the victim to be cold to the touch with the pooling of blood in her back. There were obvious signs of injuries to her face, her left hand, and her neck,” Desai said.
“The defendant claimed she was breathing moments earlier, [but] that was inconsistent with observations on scene,” the prosecutor later alleged.
According to authorities, the 51-year-old Vainer had been visiting her son last weekend to help him set up his Lowell apartment.
“At some point during the visit, a physical altercation occurred that allegedly resulted in the victim being severely beaten and suffering multiple injuries to her head and neck,” Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Greg Hudson stated in a prepared statement issued after the 23-year-old’s arrest last Tuesday.
According to Vainer’s obituary, the Belarus native moved to the United States in 2000 after meeting her husband, Andrey Belous, five-years earlier. After moving to Reading, the software engineer and her husband decided to start a family and eventually enrolled both of their sons in the town’s public school system.
“Elena enjoyed traveling; she loved her faithful furry companions, and was a kind person to all. Her greatest joy came from being a devoted mother to her children and a loving friend and caregiver,” her obituary reads. “She will be greatly missed for her kind and loving spirit.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.