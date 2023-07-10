READING - “Shop the Block”, an event where local retailers have an opportunity to sell their products, is coming to the Town Common on July 14. According to the Town of Reading website those who attend the event can “enjoy shopping your favorite local retailers while strolling the Reading Town Common and connecting with your fellow neighbors.”
“Shop the Block” will run from 12-3 p.m. on 16 Lowell Street. There will be opportunities to street park throughout Downtown Reading and parking will also be available in the upper Haven lot and on Woburn Street.
---
Recreation Committee Meeting
The Recreation Committee is set to meet on July 17 and discuss a variety of topics including pickleball play at Memorial Park. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. and also include a vote on the new Chair and Vice Chair of the committee as well as a presentation and committee discussion regarding the Reading Youth Football Portable Lights at Birch Meadow. The Select Board liaison Report, SWEC liaison Report and Recreation Administrator Report will also be discussed. The meeting will be held at Town Hall in the Conference Room.
---
Town Forest Committee Meeting
The Town Forest Committee will discuss permitting and bidding for an invasive plant control project and other issues at their meeting on July 11. The meeting will be held in the Berger Room at Town Hall and also include a discussion of revised signs, management of the Friends of Reading Town Forest Facebook page, and an update on September Town Forest Appreciation Day with the Ipswich Watershed Association. The start time for the meeting is 7 p.m., and it was called by the Town Forest Committee Chair, Bill Sullivan.
---
The following meetings are currently scheduled on the Town of Reading website. All remote meetings’ login information can be found online:
July 11
Town Forest Committee, 7 p.m., Town Hall
July 12
Board of Health Planning Committee, 12 p.m., via Zoom Department of Public Works, 1 p.m. Town Hall
Public Hearing-Department of Public Works, 1 p.m., Town Hall Conservation Committee, 7 p.m., Town Hall
Historical Committee, 7 p.m., Town Hall
July 13
Bylaw Committee, 7:30 p.m., via Zoom
July 17
Recreation Committee, 6:30 p.m., Town Hall
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.