READING - As the ongoing effort to improve Reading’s downtown parking system continues, the Parking Advisory and Recommendations Committee will meet this Wednesday to discuss the latest plans and ideas.
This week the committee will hear from Deputy Police Chief Christine Amendola about existing parking regulations, parking behavior and her thoughts on complexity vs. simplicity. It will also begin its review of the existing downtown parking regulations and public input to date, conduct a preliminary review of prior parking survey data from the Reading Fall Street Faire, and discuss public outreach efforts undertaken so far.
The meeting will be held Wednesday in Town Hall’s Select Board Meeting Room and streamed over Zoom starting at 5 p.m. Due to Yom Kippur the meeting will have a hard stop time of 6:30 and any agenda items not covered will be picked up at the next meeting.
---
Paving update
Today paving and milling work will be conducted on Lothrop Road and County Road from Lewis to Wescroft. Residents living in the affected areas should be prepared for potential delays while construction is ongoing, and all on-street parking will be prohibited until work is completed. Anyone with questions can call the DPW at 781-942-9082.
---
General Washington Apartments relief fund
Recently residents of the General Washington Apartments at 625 Main Street were displaced due to extensive flood and electrical damage in the building, and to help support those residents the town and Reading Cooperative Bank have partnered to create an emergency fund to aid the victims.
The town announced that through the bank’s Charitable Foundation, donations will be collected on behalf of the town to distribute to the residents of the 39 units who were forced to relocate. Those who wish to make a donation can do so by cash or check at any Reading Cooperative Bank branch, through a transfer from a RCB account or by credit or debit card via PayPal.
For more information on how to support the flood victims or to make a donation, visit the town’s website.
---
Art Walk underway
The Downtown Reading Art Walk is currently underway and local artists are encouraged to submit their works to be featured at downtown businesses. This year’s Art Walk will run from Sept. 7-30 and will coincide with the Reading Street Faire, and art submissions can be a painting or any two-dimensional creative media except photography.
This year’s Art Walk theme will be “impressions” and for more information about submission criteria and the Art Walk in general, visit https://www.draw01867.org.
---
The following meetings are currently scheduled on the Town of Reading website. All remote meetings’ login information can be found online:
Today:
Council on Aging, 6:30 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Cultural Council, 7 p.m., Senior Center, Arts and Crafts Room.
School Committee, 7 p.m., RMHS, School Library.
Finance Committee, 7 p.m., Hybrid Meeting, Town Hall Conference Room and Zoom.
Board of Library Trustees, 7 p.m., Reading Public Library, Community Room.
Community Planning and Development Commission, 7:30 p.m., Hybrid Meeting, Town Hall Select Board Meeting Room and Zoom.
Tuesday:
Board of Cemetery Trustees, 6 p.m., Town Hall, Berger Room.
Special Education Parent Advisory Council, 7 and 8:45 p.m., RMHS, School Library.
Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Select Board, 7 p.m., Hybrid Meeting, Town Hall Select Board Meeting Room, Zoom and RCTV.
Wednesday:
Parking Advisory and Recommendations Committee, 5 p.m., Hybrid Meeting, Town Hall Select Board Meeting Room and Zoom.
---
