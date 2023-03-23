READING – The flyer you may get on your windshield April 1 is no joke.
At Tuesday’s Select Board meeting the town unveiled its plans to bring two new kiosks to the Upper Haven lot behind CVS and two to the Brande Court lot on the opposite end of Haven Street. The kiosks should be in place sometime in late June.
For some in Reading, kiosks will be a new experience. But for many, it’s something that’s become a part of any trip outside Reading that involves parking.
Three months into his new position as Reading Economic Development Director, Ben Cares is the point man for a plan that started long before he arrived in town. Cares, along with town staff and police will be putting flyers under car windshields that explain what’s changing, enforcement, and how to pay. It’s no April fools’ joke, but rather the start of an ambitious communications campaign.
“This is certainly going to be one of my first major projects that is public facing,” said Cares. “I will rely on a lot of communication and a lot of support from the Select Board, town staff, and anyone else that can get in my side of the ring on this.”
The communications plan has two target audiences. The first is employees and business owners and Cares said he’ll be going door-to-door to speak with businesses about where to park.
“It seems like, based on the trends that I’ve interpreted and been told, a fair amount of employees have enjoyed parking in the [municipal] lots, sometimes unregulated or sort of going out and moving their car every two hours,” said Cares. “There is a concern that I’ve already heard from visiting businesses in my first month of introducing myself, about employee parking. I have been assured that the study shows there is ample parking for employees. It just that it’s not right next to their place of work.”
As a result of work done by the town’s Parking Advisory and Recommendation Committee (PARC), employee parking has been pushed out of the main lots to surrounding streets. Woburn Street, for example, is now 2-hour or employee parking with a parking pass. Every business has an opportunity to purchase up to 20 passes.
The second audience is residents looking to shop at downtown businesses. The goal of the kiosks is to create turnover in the two municipal lots, freeing up more spaces in an area that is a source of frustration for many. If you’re just running into CVS, you won’t have to pay for the first hour but you will have to register your car either by kiosk or your phone.
If you choose your phone, as most do in 2023, you’ll need to download the PayByPhone app. After the first free hour, as explained in the Frequently Asked Questions on the flyer, “patrons will pay for the first hour plus each hour thereafter at a rate of $1 an hour.” Park longer than four hours and the rate jumps to $5 an hour.
Shoppers will also notice a slight change in the CVS lot as lines are redrawn. The current angled parking will be replaced by straight lines, although that change is still being discussed. The placement of the kiosks is still being discussed as well, but bookending the CVS lot is most likely with central locations planned for Brande Court including one by the handicapped spots. Cares spent a portion of his Wednesday walking the lots with town engineering staff along with Reading’s Community Development Director Andrew MacNichol.
Despite being relatively new to town, Cares sees the need to make the changes.
“I do think the changes are warranted,” said Cares. “I do think that they reflect a lot of regional trends toward this type of downtown reformatted parking.”
Cares explained the timing of the plan as well.
To make sure no one is surprised by the new rules, communication starts in April with flyers placed on windshields on a weekly basis in both parking lots. There will be a mailing to abutters and businesses one month before implementation. Social media is another tool including Facebook, the Chamber of Commerce, Reading Rotary, the library, and RCTV. Cares will also be knocking on business doors to make sure everyone is aware of the coming changes. It all continues in May before the kiosks are installed in late June.
After installation of the kiosks, the new parking regulations will begin to be enforced. Cares’ presentation included a two-week grace period in July where violators would be issued a warning but he said he would be discussing that idea with police in the coming weeks. The town will hold a public meeting in August to hear complaints, issues, and any potential ideas for improvement.
Complaining about downtown parking is a longtime Reading tradition and fixing it won’t be easy. Maybe that’s why one Select Board member directed a reference to a long and dangerous journey at Cares.
“I wish you godspeed,” said Jackie McCarthy.
