READING - As town officials work to figure out a plan for a new Senior/Community Center to replace the aging Pleasant Street Center, one of the biggest issues that has emerged is where it should go. Tuesday the Select Board is expected to have a discussion about possible sites, including the proposed 17 Harnden Street location at the former Walgreens site, as well as possible new alternatives.
The Select Board is also expected to authorize the town manager to expend funds to explore any such sites as needed.
In addition to the Senior Center discussion, the board is also expected to continue its presentations on Reading’s FY24 budgets, including for the Reading Public Library, facilities, finance, shared costs and an overall budget summary.
The meeting will take place Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Town Hall’s Select Board Meeting Room, and as always the meeting will be streamed over Zoom and RCTV.
---
Winter parking ban now in effect
Reading’s annual winter parking ban is now in effect and for the remainder of the season no overnight parking will be allowed on any public way or municipal parking lot from 1 to 6 a.m. in order to help keep the roads clear in the event of snow.
Those who have a Reading Resident Parking Pass can park overnight at the train depot on the Lincoln Street side at the smaller southern lot. There is signage indicating the proper lot, and those who park there during a snow event must remove their vehicles at 6 a.m. so the plows can work unimpeded. The parking ban will remain in effect throughout the winter.
---
Public Menorah lighting
As part of Reading’s holiday festivities the town will hold a special Menorah lighting on the Town Common in celebration of Hanukkah. The ceremony will take place on Monday, Dec. 19 starting at 5:30 p.m. and all residents are invited to attend alongside Reading’s Jewish community. In addition to the lighting there will also be music, treats, crafts for kids, glow dreidels and more. Guests are urged to dress warmly, and donations of shelf-stable food for the Reading Food Pantry will be collected as well.
---
The following meetings are currently scheduled on the Town of Reading website. All remote meetings’ login information can be found online:
Monday:
Symonds Way Exploratory Committee, 6 p.m., Town Hall, Select Board Meeting Room, Zoom.
Recreation Committee, 6:30 p.m., Pleasant Street Center, Great Room.
Community Planning and Development Commission, 7:30 p.m., Town Hall, Select Board Meeting Room, Zoom.
Tuesday:
Parker Middle School Council, 5:30 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Select Board, 7 p.m., Town Hall, Select Board Meeting Room, Zoom and RCTV.
Wednesday:
School Committee Policy Subcommittee, 9 a.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Climate Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Conservation Commission, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
---
Mac Cerullo is a correspondent for the Reading Chronicle. If you have any events that you’d like published in the notebook, please contact Mac at mcerullo11@gmail.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.