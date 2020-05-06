READING - The COVID-19 pandemic continues to rock Reading particularly hard, as town leaders yesterday confirmed a staggering 10 additional local deaths as a result of the outbreak.
On Monday afternoon, the Board of Health received word about the newest fatalities, which raised the community's overall death toll from the novel coronavirus from 18 to 28. Town officials acknowledged the latest casualties as the number of residents with confirmed COVID-19 infections climbed to 239 cases.
Local public health officials last week assured the public that the recent spike in new cases is not an indication that social distancing and other preventative protocols are proving ineffective.
Instead, says Board of Health Chair Emma Cove, the most recent jump in new cases is being attributed to an increase in testing at local nursing homes and long-term care facilities. She also believes that asymptomatic transmission, or the spread of COVID-19 by people who experience no signs of the illness, is also a major factor in the virus' spread.
Across the state, the virus has been detected in 325 elder care and rehabilitation facilities, where as of Monday, at least 13,708 heath care workers and patients have tested positive for COVID-19.
Underscoring the virus' risk to elderly patients, nearly 2,428 of the state's COVID-19 deaths — or nearly 60 percent of all Massachusetts' casualties - can be traced directly back to elder and long-term care facilities.
According to the Board of Health, as of yesterday afternoon, 13 additional Reading residents had tested positive for the virus, which in severe cases can cause life-threatening lung infections and organ failure.
Cove and others contend that as the state continues to expand the availability of test kits, the community will identify individuals who contracted the virus but experienced few or only mild symptoms from the infection.
"The actual number of cases in the general population is likely much higher than what's reported. It's very difficult to assess how significant asymptomatic transmission is, because we aren't testing those individuals yet," the Board of Health chair told the Select Board at their latest meeting.
As of yesterday afternoon, the Board of Health had ordered 140 people to isolate away from the public while recovering at home from the infection.
To date, 71 local residents who previously tested positive for the disease have been declared by public health officials fully recovered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.