Those who know Rachel best, know her as a thoughtful and funny person. Those that don’t know her, still see a friendly face throughout the hallways and town. For four years, Rachel has been an avid member of the Reading Memorial High School Community, participating in many different clubs and leadership roles. She has made a substantial impact on the town and will continue to thrive and positively influence the atmosphere that her college brings her.
Next fall, Rachel plans on majoring in Political Science. She has also applied to other colleges for English and Photography but Political Science is her top choice. She’s looking forward to hearing back from her top college, Boston College. She's unsure what specifically she wants to do in the future but she’s sure she wants to do something hands-on and creative. One of her passions is also law and possibly doing a pre-law track.
Rachel has consistently challenged herself with hard and advanced classes that pertain to her deepest interests. This year she’s enrolled in Advanced Placement Gov.,
Advanced Placement French, Advanced Placement Environmental Science, Honors Journalism, Honors Horror and Literature, Law, and Calculus. Some of her notable classes have been Advanced Placement Language, Digital Photography,
Advanced Photography, and drawing and
painting.
It’s important to Rachel to give back to the community in any way possible to better the people around them.
One place she’s contributed to has been Religious Education at St. Agnes to grades 2 (two different years), and grade 6 (over the summer).
She is also a Eucharistic minister in the Reading Catholic Community. She loves teaching because she remembers how much of an impact her past teachers had on her in terms of her religious education and development of her faith. She feels it’s really important to pass that on to younger members of the community.
Rachel also loves contributing to the Reading Memorial High School community as well.
Since sophomore year, she has been a part of the French Club. She also tutored first and second graders at the public library after school. And since her junior year, she has been a part of The New Currency as the editor and contributor by submitting photographs because it’s a creative paper but they also edit poems and short stories. And she has also been a contributing writer for The Orbit this past year.
When she’s not helping these clubs, she’s working at Homegoods as a merchandise
associate.
And lastly, because of her great school work, dedication and ability to help others, Rachel has been inducted into the National Honor Society. This club highlights students because of their leadership and position roles along with having great grades.
Another deep passion of Rachel’s is dancing. She’s danced at Northeast School of Ballet for 14 years studying classical ballet, contemporary ballet, modern, pointe, and yoga. She has performed in their Nutcracker as 9 different roles and has also performed excerpts of Sleeping Beauty, Swan Lake, Giselle during their summer program and learned variations from several other ballets. Rachel generally studied about 10 hours a week but this year she is studying 6 hours because of school and work.
In her free time. Rachel loves doing fun and creative activities. One of her favorites is photography. She enjoys booking photoshoots and uploading to her website, rmphotoma.weebly.com. She also likes to sew and skateboard. Another one of her interests is fashion and design.
Her favorite things include avocados, the movies, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, and the restaurant Pressed Cafe.
She also enjoys listening to music on vinyl, watching movies, and spending time with her friends and family. She loves to go on long
car rides and to travel as well.
Rachel resides with her parents, Edward and Mary Jane, and siblings Nicholas (27), Daniel (25), Mariel (21), and Ava (13).
