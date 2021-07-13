READING – The discussion of the development at 18 Woburn Ave., has had it share of unexpected turns. Monday night there was another with the developers getting an extension of their public hearing before the Community Planning and Development Commission to Aug. 9.
But that doesn’t mean the CPDC packed up and called it a night.
It started with a discussion of 17 Longview Road, a 6.5 acre site with a home assessed at $1,554,700 according to the 2021 Reading Street Listing. The home has been owned by Robert and Ellen Cagnina since the 1970s but they now wish to downsize and sell the house. They also want to make sure a major development doesn’t go up on the land and attorney Josh Latham was present to explain the couple’s desire to segregate the land from the house.
“It’s really a historic mansion and Mr. Cagnina is just absolutely in love with this property. He does need to sell it and he’s exploring potential historic restrictions and other ways of protecting the home,” said Latham. “At the same time, he wants to protect the land behind it from mass development. His intent is to segregate the rear land, maintaining a large property for the house, to be sold separately from the rear. They’re going to keep the rear land in the family and they’re exploring how to really take care of that property separate from selling the home.”
CPDC members voted to endorse the family’s plan.
The next topic was the Chronicle, or rather the development plans for the building that used to house the Reading Chronicle at 531 Main Street.
Architect Robert Paccione was before the CPDC to show color plans for the proposed development. His plans include limestone and gray colors. But CPDC chair John Weston wasn’t impressed.
“It’s really kind of bland,” said Weston. “A dull rock color … boxy, dull.”
CPDC members made some suggestions to Paccione but took no actions on the plans.
As for the postponement that started the meeting, it was the latest chapter in the plan to develop the land on 18 Woburn Ave.
In March, developers Giuseppe and Giovanni Fodera joined attorney Josh Latham in presenting plans for a 3-4 story building with commercial space on the first floor, parking on the lower level, seven residential units, and nine parking spaces in a garage. The development would border the CVS parking lot and because of the design, would take three public parking spaces from the lot.
Because the plan involved taking parking spaces the CPDC forwarded that portion of the discussion to the Select Board. The Select Board acts as the town’s Road Commissioners and the CPDC was looking to get their thoughts on the parking loss before moving forward on approval of the project.
But the presentation the board saw at their May 18 meeting was different than the March meeting and the confusion that caused led to a delay as the developers regrouped, which led to Monday night. Which now leads to Aug. 9.
That August meeting will be a hybrid meeting for the CPDC, with some members expected to be in person at Town Hall, with some at home. The CPDC has been meeting remotely since the start of the
pandemic.
