READING - The Reading Chamber of Commerce will be holding a new outdoor event, Winterfest, next month to offer families an opportunity to get outside and have some fun. The event will take place on Thursday, March 10 from 5-7 p.m. in the town square and will feature fire tables and s’mores, lit ice sculptures and hot chocolate, a live music broadcast from North Shore 104.9 FM, a beer garden and food trucks, and Olaf from Disney’s Frozen for the kids. Several downtown businesses will be open late, and many plan to offer special promotions for NCAA March Madness as well. For more information, visit the town’s website.
---
COVID-19 numbers improving
The good news keeps coming on the COVID-19 front, as Reading’s active case numbers have continued to decline to their lowest levels this year.
According to the town’s most recent update, Reading currently has 25 active cases, down from 42 the week prior and well down from the more than 300 peak in January. All of the current active cases are also new, bringing the town’s total case number since the pandemic began to 4,511. All 42 people from the prior report have also recovered, bringing the total recovery count to 4,417. There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 53, and 16 cases have been transferred to other jurisdictions.
---
Mask mandate rescinded
This past week the Reading Board of Health voted to rescind the town’s indoor mask mandate, though health officials are still strongly recommending that residents wear a mask indoors to help prevent future resurgences of COVID-19 within Reading.
As part of the announcement, the Board of Health also recommended that public meetings still be held virtually unless in-person attendance is deemed essential by the chair. Masks will remain mandatory at the Pleasant Street Senior Center and for all individuals on public transportation.
The previous mandate required that masks be worn in public spaces like gyms and fitness centers, restaurants when not actively eating or drinking, and in the hallways and common areas of multi-unit homes and apartment complexes.
---
Trash and Recycling Delayed
Due to the Presidents Day holiday, trash and recycling pick-up in Reading will be delayed by one day this week. Those who normally have pick-up on Friday should put their bins out on Saturday instead.
---
Open Space and Recreation Plan
Throughout the month of February the town will be holding a virtual open house regarding its updated Open Space and Recreation Plan. The town is seeking input on its draft OSRP and for residents to let it know what it got right, what’s missing and how else it might be improved. Residents can participate in the open house by visiting https://readingopenspaceandrec.com/virtualopenhouse.
---
The following meetings are currently scheduled on the Town of Reading website. All remote meetings’ login information can be found online:
Wednesday:
Retirement Board, 9:30 a.m., 2 Haven Street Unit 307, Conference Room.
Climate Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Conservation Commission, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Reading Center for Active Living Committee, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
---
Mac Cerullo is a correspondent for the Reading Chronicle. If you have any events that you’d like published in the notebook, please contact Mac at mcerullo11@gmail.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
