READING – Call it a Senior Center. Call it a Community Center. Or call it, as Select Board member Chris Haley said, “Reading Disney World,” complete with a pool and dog park.
The desire to replace the Pleasant Street Center with a new community center has been a topic at Select Board meetings for years. But in the wee hours of Wednesday morning, the board’s Mark Dockser pitched a plan to make it a reality.
“With the new census data, it turns out that nearly 28 percent of the community is age 60-plus and is growing,” said Dockser. “I want to encourage a discussion about some new facilities and programs to serve this 60-plus community and also consider whether or not it should be part of a broader community center.”
Town Meeting allocated $40,000 to get the ball rolling and Dockser took the next step, proposing an AD Hock committee, “to dig into this topic.” His goal is to collect data, see what other towns do, and present whatever the next step might be to April Town meeting, a timeline he said might be overly aggressive. After years of talk, many in town are eager to get started.
“The Council on Aging is chomping at the bit to get at this,” said Dockser.
The proposal is for a seven-member committee with one Select Board member, one member of the Council on Aging, one member of the Recreation Committee, and four at-large members. The committee would be called the Reading Center for Active Living Committee (ReCalc), a name credited to Assistant Town Manager Jean Delios.
With the discussion happening after midnight, at the end of a five-plus hour meeting, Dockser didn’t ask for a vote, just a tired nod to continue the discussion at their next meeting. He got that.
Aside from the Meadow Brook discussion and the appointment of the Town Manager Screening Committee, there were other topics on the board’s agenda.
The board had a visit from its legislative leaders, with State Senator Jason Lewis, State Representative Brad Jones and State Representative Rich Haggerty in attendance at Town Hall. The three updated the board on various state budget items and painted a far rosier picture than the board expected.
“Last year could have been a lot worse,” said Lewis, crediting state and federal funds for helping many communities thru Covid.
“We’re far better off sitting here than we thought we’d be a year ago,” said Jones. “Revenues are exceeding expectations.”
Haggerty said the state was working to avoid duplication and explained how federal funding effects state funding, which effects local spending. All three praised ARPA Funds for paying for things like the $100,000 for Reading downtown improvements to earmarks to support smaller projects like the planned community garden.
Town Clerk Laura Gemme got the approval of the board for the 2020 Re-Precincting Plan for Reading. The 2020 census showed that Reading has 25,518 residents as of Jan. 1, 2020. The precincts map is a collaboration of the town and the state and by getting the 5-0 Select Board vote on Oct. 12, it gives Gemme time should the state throw something unexpected at Reading in the days leading up to the Oct. 31 deadline.
While the state calculated precincts based on the census, Gemme and the town adjusted it to reflect all the building that’s going on in Reading. Precincts 1, 2, 5 and 8 will have no changes while Precinct 3 dropped 114 residents, Precinct 4 added 114. And Precinct 6 dropped 133 as Precinct 7 gained 133. But for now, 8 precincts keep every precinct under 4,000 residents, a state requirement.
“I guarantee you that if Reading keeps growing the way it is, we’ll have a 9th Precinct,” said Gemme.
The adjusted Reading precincts are available on the town website and in the Select Board packet from Tuesday’s meeting.
The board voted 5-0 to allow chair Karen Herrick to work with Town Counsel on the final details that will bring EV charging stations to Reading. Reading Municipal Light has plans for charging stations at the Reading Public Library, the train station, and the lower level parking lot across from Christopher’s.
As explained by RMLD General Manager Coleen O’Brien, RMLD received a MassEVIP grant in August and must begin construction within six months of receiving the money. If everything goes as planned and the weather cooperates, the EV stations will be up and running by May. If the costs go beyond the grant money, RMLD will pay the difference.
The board voted, 3-2, to go to mediation with Walt Tuvell regarding his Open Meeting Law complaints. Haley and Bacci were opposed. The mediation will be held in executive session, meaning residents will be deprived of what should be great reality television.
