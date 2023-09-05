READING - The Reading Public Library will host a course entitled “Mental Health First Aid for Older Adults'' on September 5. The course will run from 4-6 p.m. in Community Room A & B and “will teach guests how to apply the MFHA Action Plan including: • Assessing for risk of suicide or harm,
• listen non-judgmentally,
• give reassurance and information,
• encourage appropriate professional help,
• and encourage self-help and other support strategies.”
The event necessitates registration and is one of four sessions required to become “certified as a first aider.”
Library Landscape Committee to meet
The library landscape committee is set to meet on September 7 in the building’s conference room.
According to the event description, the subcommittee was “created to discuss and recommend ways to develop the Reading Public Library’s exterior grounds responsibly.” The meeting will run from 7-8:30 p.m. and be attended by “voting members from the Board of Library Trustees, staff members, and a minimum of three other volunteers,” as well as the public.
Trails Committee to discuss future events
The Trails Committee will hold a meeting on September 9 starting at 6:30 p.m.
The meeting will be held in Mattera Cabin and begin with a discussion of the upcoming Ipswich River Day, the Library Open House, and the Fall Foliage Walk. Then, there will be a table event for display ideas, time to set dates for Barre Meadow Boardwalk and a new “Blazzing” Program.
The meeting will conclude with a review of the priority list adjusting Higgens Woods Walk and a conservation update.
The following meetings are currently scheduled on the Town of Reading website. All remote
meetings’ login information can be found online:
Wednesday, September 6
• Trails Committee, 6:30 p.m., Mattera Cabin
Thursday, September 7
• Library Landscape Committee, 7 p.m., Reading Public Library
Monday, September 11
• Public Hearing-Community Planning and Development Commission, 7:45 p.m., Town Hall.
