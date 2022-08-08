READING - After months of study and discussion, the Select Board is set to hold a public hearing on several new downtown parking regulations intended to improve the parking experience for residents, businesses and visitors at its meeting on Tuesday.
Among the biggest changes, several streets where parking is currently prohibited from 6 to 10:30 a.m. on weekdays will be scaled back so that now the ban will only be from 6 to 9:30 a.m. The affected streets include parts of Arlington Street, Minot Street, Vine Street, Warren Ave and Washington Street. The town will also be permitted to create Electric Vehicle Parking Only spaces for vehicles that are actively charging, and the plan is for two of those to be created on Ash Street by Haven Street, two more on the easterly side of Lincoln Street and two more in the Reading Public Library parking lot.
Among the other highlights of the agenda, the board is also expected to take action on the recently passed VOTES Act, specifically designating the Town Clerk and Police Chief as the authorities in charge of making sure polling locations are sufficiently staffed with police to ensure the safety of poll workers. The board will issue a proclamation in honor of late Celtics legend Bill Russell, who lived in Reading for a part of his Hall of Fame career, and it will discuss the possibility of developing the old Walgreens property into a future senior center.
The meeting will take place in the Select Board Meeting Room at Town Hall starting at 7 p.m. and residents can also follow along via Zoom or RCTV. The full meeting agenda and packet are both available on the town’s website.
---
Paving work underway
Beginning today resurfacing work will commence on several streets across town, including Walnut Street from Hopkins to Curtis, Lincoln Street from Washington to Prescott, Buckingham Drive, Cumberland Road, Kensington Ave, Riverside Drive, Sunnyside Ave from Melbourne to the cul-de-sac, and Victoria Ave. The milling and grinding work is expected to take three days to complete.
Residents should expect delays, detours and road closures in the affected areas, and all on-street parking on those stretches will be prohibited while construction is underway. Residents whose trash pickup falls on a construction day should plan on having all bins at the curb by 6:30 a.m. to ensure pickup. For more information call the DPW at 781-942-9082.
---
Natural gas work ongoing
Over the next couple weeks National Grid is planning to conduct gas main work at a handful of locations across town to upgrade existing infrastructure. The improvements are expected to cover the areas between 483 and 492 Summer Ave, 8 and 12 Walnut Street and 190 Main Street and work is expected to be finished by Aug. 19. Construction will take place at the affected areas Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. and more information is available on the town’s website.
---
Cooling centers open
With high temperatures are expected to remain in the forecast this week, residents without access to air conditioning or at risk of heat-related illness should be aware that the town has several cooling centers open to the public.
Residents looking to beat the heat can visit the Pleasant Street Center and the Reading Public Library during their usual business hours. The library is open Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Thursday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Pleasant Street Center is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday through Friday.
Those at greatest risk during heat waves include people 65 years or older, infants and children up to 4 years of age, people with preexisting medical conditions, people who spend a lot of time outdoors, people who are overweight or obese, people who may be socially isolated or experiencing homelessness, people who are pregnant, people who are ill or on certain medications, and generally even people who don’t fit any of these descriptions should still take precaution.
---
The following meetings are currently scheduled on the Town of Reading website. All remote meetings’ login information can be found online:
Today:
Recreation Committee, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Community Planning and Development Commission, 7:30 p.m., Hybrid Meeting, Town Hall’s Select Board Meeting Room, Zoom.
Tuesday:
Bylaw Committee, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Select Board, 7 p.m., Hybrid Meeting, Town Hall’s Select Board Meeting Room, Zoom and RCTV.
Wednesday:
Climate Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Conservation Commission, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Reading Center for Active Living Committee, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
---
Mac Cerullo is a correspondent for the Reading Chronicle. If you have any events that you’d like published in the notebook, please contact Mac at mcerullo11@gmail.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.