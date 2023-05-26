Tilda Oberg, a driven and ambitious individual, is set to embark on an exciting journey at Maastricht University in the Netherlands, where she will be majoring in neuroscience and biology.
With a remarkable dedication to her studies and a keen interest in the fields of neuroscience, psychology, and pharmacology, Tilda's academic pursuits reflect her passion for understanding the complexities of the human mind.
Born and raised in an international setting, Tilda has had the privilege of attending various renowned educational institutions.
Her educational journey began at Shanghai Community International School, where she developed a strong foundation in both academics and cultural diversity.
Subsequently, she continued her studies at Sacred Heart International School and Parker Middle School before finally enrolling at Reading Memorial High School.
Throughout her time in high school, Tilda exhibited an exceptional commitment to her education. Her senior year course load was a testament to her intellectual rigor, as she took on the challenges of AP Biology, Honors Psychology, and Calculus.
Demonstrating a desire to explore the intricate workings of the brain and the complexities of human behavior, her choice of courses reflects her determined pursuit of knowledge in her chosen fields.
In addition to her academic endeavors, Tilda has gained valuable work experience in the food industry. Currently, she balances her studies with part-time employment at Playa Bowls and Coldstone. Her previous work experiences at Cava and Dave's Hot Chicken have equipped her with a strong work ethic, effective communication skills, and the ability to thrive in a dynamic and fast-paced environment.
While Tilda dedicates herself to her studies and work commitments, she also values the importance of maintaining a healthy work-life balance.
During her free time, she enjoys socializing with friends, engaging in the therapeutic art of crochet, and exploring new destinations. Her passion for travel allows her to gain insights into diverse cultures and broadens her perspective on the world.
Tilda's exceptional talents extend beyond the academic sphere. She is an accomplished athlete and has played volleyball throughout her high school career. As a member of the varsity team, she showcased her skills as a right-side hitter, contributing to the team's success.
Moreover, Tilda's unwavering commitment to academic excellence has not gone unnoticed. She has consistently demonstrated outstanding academic performance throughout her high school years and has been recognized with high honors for all four years.
Her remarkable achievements are a reflection of her intellectual curiosity, perseverance, and commitment to personal growth.
As Tilda prepares to embark on her collegiate journey at Maastricht University, she aspires to contribute to the fields of neuroscience and biology.
Her insatiable thirst for knowledge, combined with her determination, will undoubtedly propel her toward success.
With her unwavering dedication, Tilda is poised to make a significant impact in her chosen fields and contribute to the advancement of scientific understanding.
