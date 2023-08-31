READING - Town officials in recent days again urged local citizens to safeguard themselves against mosquito exposure after state health authorities recorded their first West Nile virus cases, including one involving a Middlesex County man.
On Tuesday, the Reading health department, making citizens aware of the state’s first two mosquito-to-human transmissions of the West Nile virus in 2023, posted an electronic flyer to the town’s webpage with tips for citizens to follow over the next few months in order to reduce their chances of contracting the mosquito-born illness.
State and local officials are asking residents to be especially cautious about contact with mosquitos in the coming weeks, as pest populations have grown especially large due to the amount of rainfall recorded in the region in recent weeks.
“Be prepared [and] know your risk,” the town notice reads. “Follow the Town of Reading’s health department webpage, repair screens, clean up to get rid of mosquito breeding sites, and be aware of stagnant water on private property (e.g. unused swimming pools.”
News of the positive cases comes just a week after DPH announced that the contagion had been detected within mosquitos collected in Reading and neighboring Wakefield on Aug. 22. Leading to the determination earlier this summer that Middlesex County is considered an area at moderate risk for West Nile exposures, mosquitos carrying the virus were also collected in the abutting towns of Melrose, Stoneham, and Wakefield at the outset of August.
On Tuesday, the Mass. Department of Public Health (DPH)confirmed a middle-aged man contracted the disease in an unspecified municipality within Middlesex County. The second case involves an elderly woman who was reportedly exposed to the virus while out-of-state.
“This is the first time that West Nile virus infection has been identified in Massachusetts residents this year,” said Public Health Commissioner Dr. Robert Goldstein in a prepared statement issued on Tuesday. “August and September are the months when most people are exposed to West Nile virus in Massachusetts. Populations of mosquitoes that can carry and spread this virus are fairly large this year and we have seen recent increases in the number of WNV-positive mosquito samples from multiple parts of the Commonwealth.”
First detected within the U.S. in 1999, West Nile Virus is a mosquito-borne illness that is normally harmless to healthy adults and children. However, approximately 20 percent of the population is considered susceptible to mild symptom causing infections which can cause fever, headache, body aces, nausea, and vomiting. In some circumstances, those considered at-risk to the virus may also notice rashes on their chest, stomach and back area.
In severe cases, the infection can result in serious illness and death. According to an advisory from the Mass. Dept. of Public Health (DPH), fewer than 1 percent of those who contract the virus develop life-threatening complications that can include meningitis and swelling of the brain. The elderly are considered most at-risk of developing severe cases.
In 2022, the state recorded just 8 cases of the virus. Meanwhile, between 2011 and 2020, according to DPH figures, 148 state residents tested positive for the infection and seven of those cases proved fatal.
Reading’s health department is advising town residents to take the following precautions to reduce their risk of coming into contact with mosquitos carrying West Nile virus:
• Wear long sleeves and long pants from dust to dawn when weather permits;
• Use mosquito netting on baby carriages and playpens;
• Wear mosquito repellent when indoors, especially between dusk and dawn. Specifically use repellents with an EPA-registered active ingredient;
• Dump standing water twice weekly.
Firefighters union taking on breast cancer
Local first responders are selling pink tee-shirts in an effort to raise money for a New England firefighter who was recently diagnosed with breast cancer,
In a social media post earlier this week, representatives from Reading Firefighters Local 1640 explained they are selling the shirts emblazoned with a union logo. The group, which as of this morning had sold 43 of the items, as hoping to hawk at least 100 of the shirts.
Those looking to purchase a tee-shirt can do so by visiting Reading Firefighters Local 1640 Facebook or Twitter page and finding the Aug. 28 post on the fundraiser, which includes a direct link to the sales page.
“Did you know that 1 in 8 women is at risk for developing invasive breast cancer? Firefighters are at an even greater risk due to on the job exposures,” the social media message reads. “Local 1640 is currently selling T shirts to support a New England firefighter that is battling cancer. You can help by following the link to support the cause.”
McDonald’s heading before CPDC
After obtaining special permits from Reading’s Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) earlier this summer for the undertaking, local McDonald’s officials will soon head to the Community Planning and Development Commission (CPDC) for site plan approval of an ambitious renovation proposal for the restaurant at 413 Main St.
Earlier this week, the petitioner filed a required public hearing notice advising residents that it is seeking site plan approval and a special permit from the CPDC to erect digital menu boards and other new signage on the property as it looks to raze the existing restaurant and erect a new 3,970 square foot eatery with dual drive-through lanes.
The initial public hearing is set for Sept. 11 at 7:45 p.m. within Town Hall’s Select Board room.
In July, the ZBA voted unanimously in favor of issuing a pair of special permits that sanctioned the drive-through reconfiguration as well as the installation of the digital menu boards.
Under the estimated $2 million redevelopment, the entire 3,400 square foot restaurant would be razed and rebuilt with a modern aesthetic. The existing play area facing Main Street would be permanently eliminated so that traffic could circulate around the entire site - meaning customers would not have to pull back out onto Main Street and then loop around back to Bolton Street to regain access to the property.
