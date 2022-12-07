READING – It was an agenda item only a lawyer could appreciate.
“Discussion and vote on Winter/Holiday Season Display to Celebrate Town’s Diversity on Town Common, including the addition of other symbols to convey the Town's message.”
Other symbols?
How about an atheist symbol next to the Christmas Tree and Hanukkah menorah on the Town Common? But don’t race down to Town Hall to voice your opinion on that one. You won’t see it this month. But next year? It was all part of Tuesday’s three-hour Select Board meeting.
The Town Hall meeting also included final survey results on a new senior/community center, another $2 million for the Auburn Street water tank, and news of a movie on Hal Croft. Yes, a movie on Reading’s legendary track coach. It also included an opportunity to test your knowledge of Reading. How many restaurants does Reading have with an all-alcohol license? Answer below.
About that atheist symbol. The board tip toed into a discussion of adding an atheist symbol to the menorah and Christmas tree that was agreed to at its Nov. 21 meeting. The idea came from a resident, who approached board member Chris Haley with the idea. Haley took ownership of the idea and presented it as his own, thus ensuring it passed the legal test of being government speak.
Haley has been consistent in saying that having a Christmas tree and a menorah isn’t inclusive because it only represents two groups. He has repeatedly said he’d bring any other group’s request before the board and Tuesday night that meant the atheist idea.
The discussion started with silence after chair Mark Dockser asked who wanted to go first. It was Haley who started things. Based on previous discussions, the board’s preference was to discuss first, then vote at the next meeting, a policy they all supported. So, voting on an atheist symbol for the Common was off. But the discussion was still on.
“I think the discussion initially was related to a flag, an atheist flag,” said Dockser.
“It’s an atheist emblem,” said Haley.
Haley then read the email he sent Dockser and Town Manager Fidel Maltez prior to the meeting.
“I’d like to see about adding the atheist emblem of belief and a sign on the next agenda as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusivity.”
Dockser referred to previous discussions that centered on Supreme Court decisions, town counsel guidance, and recent court decisions.
“What really matters here is that it’s government speech that we’re talking about,” said Dockser. “It is not community speak where community members want ABC and therefore ABC comes forward. There’s some real specifics about what’s going on. In my opinion, what’s being proposed went directly to this point and is exactly what we don’t want to do.”
Dockser proposed the board have “a thoughtful discussion” on the subject in January, even including the town’s Director of Equity and Social Justice, Dr. Sudeshna Chatterjee. Jackie McCarthy was opposed to the idea of an atheist symbol because it did not reflect the “consensus of the town” but welcomed a discussion in January. Carlo Bacci thought it was too late in the season to address this. “To me this is a much bigger discussion,” said Bacci, who asked about other holidays as well like Easter.
The board seemed relieved to avoid a vote and will take up the discussion again next month.
There were less controversial agenda items.
Caitlyn Coyle and Ceara Somerville of the Center for Social & Demographic Research on Aging, part of the Gerontology Institute at the University of Massachusetts Boston, appeared before the board to present the survey results on what residents want in a new senior/community center. It was the same presentation, with a few tweaks, that Coyle and Ceara made to a joint meeting of the Council on Aging and the Reading Center For Active Living Committee last week.
Once again, their presentation had nothing directly to do with the Walgreens building. That downtown building, and the town’s potential interest in buying it, were the subject of executive session that ended Tuesday’s meeting.
The survey was taken by 1470 residents in late summer and revealed some interesting results:
Forty-eight percent of Reading residents said they’d prefer an all-ages community center over a senior center.
Sixty-eight percent said they’d use a new center.
Twenty-six percent of Reading residents are age 60 or older. That number is expected to climb to 30 percent by 2030 as the growth of the older adult population is expected to outpace overall growth.
Forty-three percent didn’t care if the new center was in the downtown area, or outside downtown. Only 32 percent favored a downtown location.
Residents said parking, a variety of programing, adaptable space, and separate space for programming by age, were the most important attributes of a new center.
Residents want multipurpose space for small group activities as well as indoor exercise space for classes.
Residents want no or little cost to participate in programs along with ample parking.
The survey is just one of many puzzle pieces the town will use to decide what form and where a new Senior/Community Center will go. There have been three community forums, four stakeholder focus groups, 15 site visits to neighboring communities by ReCalc members, and discussions by ReCalc, the Council on Aging, the Walgreens Site Working Group, and the Select Board.
“This gives us a nice bit of data to work with,” said Dockser. “I think we’re putting together a pretty good picture of what folks want.”
The full report, more detailed than Tuesday’s PowerPoint presentation, will be delivered to the town Wednesday.
As for that Reading trivia question, there are 15 restaurants with an all-alcohol license in town. Can you name them? They are Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza, Café Capri, Venetian Moon, Chili’s Grill & Bar, Fuddruckers, Longhorn Steak House, Zucca, Public Kitchen, Oye’s, Fusilli’s Cucina, Bunratty Tavern, Bertucci’s, Mandarin Reading, The Common District Meeting House, and Half & Half.
The list represents restaurants that had those licenses approved by the board on a unanimous vote. The board also approved licenses for six package stores, two clubs, and Bangkok Spice, which has a wine and malt beverage license.
Town Accountant Sharon Angstrom was joined by the town’s new treasurer Diane Morabito to get approval and signatures from the board, authorizing $2 million in short term debt for continued work on the Auburn Street water tank. The board approved of the request, 4-0, with McCarthy abstaining.
News of the movie on Croft came from Carl Mcfadden during public comment. Croft, a decorated Vietnam War Veteran along with Reading’s longtime track coach, will be the subject of a documentary film now in development by Constant Motion Entertainment. The film’s producer is Brandon Millett, a RMHS graduate (1987) and a former track athlete. For more on the film, check out constantmotioninc.com/croftfilm.
