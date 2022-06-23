READING -- By comparison, the decision on spending ARPA money for schools and elders was easy. And the decision on using ARPA money for water and sewer was simple math.
But the next decision the Reading ARPA Advisory Committee (RAAC) will make is far more difficult. And it’s a decision that could pit sides in town against each other. Simply, which essential workers should get a share of the roughly $3.7 remaining in ARPA funds? So far, the three unions -- police/fire/dispatch, teachers/para-educators/secretaries, and custodians/DPW/cafeteria workers -- have all asked for hazard pay for their work during covid, totaling an almost $6 million ask from the three unions.
You can already see the problem. With roughly 800 people in those unions and a shrinking pot of money, no one will get what they hope for. Remember too, many others in town have asked for ARPA funds, from the Garden Club, to Reading Rotary, to various town committees like the Trails and Town Forest Committees.
RAAC member Joe McDonagh had concerns about the numbers.
“The only thing I really struggle with is the math,” said McDonagh at last week’s RAAC meeting. “We have $3.4, $3.5 million and if we don’t cut it really tight I don’t how material it will be. By cutting it really tight do we create this slippery slope and just get really divisive. Who are our most important people? That’s really what I worry about. If it’s $3.5, just stop now if we’re going in this direction because I just think there are too many employees in question here.”
The questions get tougher.
Are police more important than teachers? Who faced more “hazards?” Are teachers more important than DPW workers? What value do you put on secretaries vs. cafeteria workers? The Reading Teachers Association represents para-educators, teachers, and secretaries. Do they all get the same amount?
And what time frame are we talking about? Covid is still all around us. Is it March of 2020 to today? Or just 2020? Or all 2020 and 2021 employees.
“One of the fundamental questions is working throughout the pandemic,” said RAAC chair Marianne Downing. “The pandemic is happening now. Do we have a sense when we hear from unions, are we thinking hazard pay for people who only worked during certain parts of the pandemic? The lockdown period? Or the entire part? Do we even want to go there? It’s a difficult thing but you know the police officers, every day of lockdown, they had to work. Teachers did not have to work every day of lockdown but some of them did.”
“We have to go there,” said RAAC member and School Committee chair Tom Wise. “There were phases that happened in the pandemic so you think about March 13, 2020, probably through most of the summer. Most of us were relatively locked down in that period without much going on. I would include in my estimation, as I think this thru, is until the first wave of vaccines was available to everybody. That’s the time frame I’m thinking of. That brings us up to basically May of 2021.
“It’s very hard to sit here and say well this was more valuable than that,” Wise continued. “That’s going to be impossible for us to do. So, we have to be careful, really careful, on how we handle that.”
RAAC and School Committee member Shawn Brandt agreed with Wise on the timeframe.
“For simplicity’s sake we could probably do something like tie it to our fiscal year and say if you were working before the end of June in 2021 then you’re in consideration,” said Brandt. “Then we figure out what else we can apply. You’re in a role where you’re required to be in person during that time as well for instance. From a timeline perspective, I think that spring of ’21 timeline works.”
But Downing, continuing in her role to push uncomfortable discussions along, had questions.
“So, we’re not going to pro-rate for example and say, well, most school staff weren’t in person until late fall 2020. Whereas police, fire, and dispatch were in person for 8 months longer. Are we going to pro-rate?”
“I would argue that that is slicing it too thin and difficult to do from an administrative perspective,” said Brandt. “When we’re talking about something like hazard pay, we’re not really talking necessarily about compensating people for their time. We’re talking about compensating people for some emotional toll that the risk of their job entailed during that time. I don’t know how much that differs based on whether you were working in that uncertain environment for eight months, or 11 months, I don’t how much that actually differs in practice. I’m not sure we could really quantify that.
“I do think it's appropriate to filter it by people who had to be in the building during that period, people who were on the payroll during that period. I don’t think somebody who got hired six months ago should necessarily get hazard pay.”
RAAC chair Downing again circled back to the numbers.
“We probably could not afford to give everybody what was first proposed for the group of 100 first responders because there’s not even enough ARPA money to do that,” said Downing of the request for $750,000 for 103 the fire, police, and dispatch workers.
“I kind of mentally computed that we have close to 800 people. So, then you say some flat number. It’s probably a little bit smaller but it’s a big number. If you divide it, it may not be a lot like what everybody wanted but it’s something and it’s a recognition of some sort.”
Chris Haley proposed giving a lump sum to each of the three groups and letting them sort out the details for members.
“I think that we are just going to come up with a figure to give to this group or that group and they are then going to dole it out to the people who were in there. We’re not going to make that decision. They’re going to make the decision for us. The police might have 55 people now. Ten might have been gone since then and it’s really 40. And now they can split that portion of the money up accordingly.”
Downing jumped in.
“So, say hypothetically, and I know this isn’t the breakdown, if we had $500,000, and $300,000 was teachers, and $100,000 was police and $100,000 was the other union and you guys figure it out,” asked Downing of Haley.
“Yes, it’s not for us to say the cafeteria person, when did they work again? That’s getting into the weeds,” said Haley. They’re going to know who worked, who was really there. We just have to come up with a figure, what’s we believe is fair for the organization, and trust that they’re going to dole it out accordingly. We just have to trust that Chief Burns and Chief Clark are going to be able to dole this out accordingly to who actually worked during the pandemic.”
Brandt and Wise questioned whether RAAC could give the Reading Teachers Association a lump sum.
“Conceptually what [Chris] is saying is ok, but the logistics of how it happens is a whole other story,” said Wise.
Other RAAC members added their thoughts.
“I do wonder whether we’re going to give a lump sum and have them divide it up, which is sort of typical when we allocate a certain amount to schools in the town budget and the school committee votes on how to do that or the Superintendent makes certain decisions,” said Geoff Coram, also a Finance Committee member. “I think there’s pro-rating that should be done and It’s a lot of work for anybody to do it. I don’t know whether if we want to do it, the Select Board wants to do it, or the Superintendent wants to do it. Or whether it’s such a difficult path to figure that out.”
Andrew Grimes, also a member of the Board of Library Trustees, wanted more specific numbers for a payout.
“I do think we’re going to have to make some determination of who worked during what period of the pandemic. So we have some idea what we’re actually giving. If we say, oh let’s make it a half a million dollars and divvy it up. Does that come up to $1,000 a person, $2,000 a person?”
Wise circled back to the idea of risk and said it was okay to say some took more than others and pay them accordingly.
“People acknowledge that different people took different risks. There’s a psychological risk too but the physical risk is a higher risk,” said Wise. “Most people will acknowledge that’s there was a different risk level for people who were physically in front of people. We’re going to have a hard time, if we come down to $750,000 and over 1,000 employees, it’s somewhat tokenish. It kind of feels empty. You can’t really parse it too much. But there are some lines we can parse a little bit, to make those risks a little bit higher. I’m not a broad-brush painter. I don’t think everybody gets a $1,000 and you’re good to go is necessarily the right answer either. I think there’s a difference in terms of the risks.”
While acknowledging those risks, Dockser didn’t like the thought of dividing people based on them.
“It starts to get into value judgements that we don’t really want to make,” said Dockser. “There isn’t a possible way of doing it, no matter what. Even if we allocated all of the money, I’m not sure that would have taken care of it either.”
It’s worth remembering that RAAC can only recommend where the ARPA money should go. The Select Board has final say, meaning this lengthy, uncomfortable conversation could start all over again.
RAAC’s next meeting is July 13.
