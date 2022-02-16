A FOND FAREWELL - Retiring Town Administrator Robert LeLacheur spotted a “thank you” banner (bottom left) draped across the entryway of Town Hall upon his arrival for what was likely his last Select Board meeting last night. After being lauded for his years of service to the town, LeLacheur (top photo, holding plaque), gathered with (l to r) Select Board members Mark Dockser, Christopher Haley, Carlo Bacci, incoming Town Administrator Fidel Maltez, Select Board Chair Karen Herrick, and Select Board member Anne Landry.