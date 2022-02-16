READING – A party broke out at Tuesday night’s Select Board meeting, complete with sheet cake, chocolate, and plenty of laughter. The biggest smile in the room belonged to Bob LeLachuer, who was attending his last meeting as Reading’s Town Manager.
There was work done during the 3½ hour meeting, with four votes taken, a preview of the April Town meeting warrant, and an ominous discussion about a future water bill increase. But why let the serious stuff get in the way of a piece of vanilla cake with “Thank you Bob” written in red icing. It was the same message a banner hanging outside Town Hall carried.
“Thank you for all your hard work,” said chair Karen Herrick to LeLacheur before handing the floor to other members.
“Your job has not been an easy one,” said Anne Landry. “You have been a strong financial steward for the community, leaving us in very good financial standing, which I certainly appreciate. You have an incredibly strong work ethic that has served our community well. We are glad to know you will be just down the road. We will try not to bother you when you leave but we’re glad we still get to call you our neighbor.”
“It’s really been a pleasure working with you,” said Mark Dockser, a member of the search committee that decided on LeLacheur back in 2013. “Parting is such sweet sorrow, but thank you very much.”
“For us as a town, it’s a chapter of a book,” said Carlo Bacci. “We’re closing one chapter and opening up another and look forward to that. I’ve had the privilege of serving with one of the best Town Managers in the state. You’re one of the reasons I ran twice, to keep you as long as you wanted to stay. I just want to thank you for your hard work during the pandemic and really keeping things together.”
“From the brief time that I’ve been here, from what I’ve been able to see from you and the way the community reacts, I definitely know that you’ll be missed,” said Chris Haley.
Even the new guy, incoming Town Manager Fidel Maltez, got to chime in.
“In the short time that I’ve known you, you’ve been a gentleman. You’ve been incredibly welcoming and I can’t think of a better town or a better man to take the baton from. If I can fill your shoes just a little bit, I’ll be proud to be a part of this community.”
Then it was the man-of-the-hour’s turn to speak. LeLacheur, whose last day is Feb. 25, remembered a slow introduction to Reading that didn’t go as planned.
“As many of you know, I started as a volunteer. I volunteered for the Finance Committee. Coming from a Wall Street background I thought, oh this will be easy. They’ll sweep me right in. And I was quickly shown the door, saying no, you’re not qualified. But we have a Landfill Advisory Committee. So, I got stuck with the town dump. Many people might have quit there but I said, okay, that’s going to be interesting.”
“I stuck with that for a couple years and then served eight years on FinCom. As I meet some of my peers and as I reflect on it, I see myself as a volunteer who happens to be Town Manager. I’m not a professional Town Manager that could have gone here, or could have gone there. I’m just someone who came up through the ranks, and all of a sudden, everyone else stepped back a step and I was the one stepping forward.
“I think I was very unpolished and inexperienced in a lot of ways. But I was a good listener. And you have to listen to people, you have to listen to staff. And I was always proud I could not only listen and understand most people. It is a challenging time. I haven’t shared all the bad things with Fidel because I don’t want him to leave yet. It is not an easy job and I wish him all the success I’ve had and I hope the community welcomes you as it welcomed me.”
LeLacheur finished by correcting the notion that his job was a thankless one.
“People have come up to me over the years and said, ‘I don’t know how you do that job. It’s so thankless.’ It isn’t an easy job but thankless is the last thing it is. I have been thanked thousands of times over the years, and yelled at very few. The ratio is quite good outside this building. In this building, maybe it evens out.”
After the statements the Select Board presented LeLacheur with a plaque saluting Reading’s Town Managers and gathered with Maltez for a group photo.
Then it was time for work.
In keeping with the party theme, Lisa Egan, the Executive Director of the Reading-North Reading Chamber of Commerce, appeared before the board to update them on Reading’s newest outdoor party, Winterfest.
Winterfest will be held Thursday, March 10 from 5-7 p.m. on the Reading Town Common. There will be food trucks, S’mores, fire pits, ice sculptures, music by North Shore 104.9, and a beer garden, located on the cobblestone road in front of Town Hall and serving Sam Adams.
The board voted 5-0 to fill vacancies on three committees. Stephen Theodoridis will join the Cultural Council, Jean-Paul Plouffe will join the Board of Assessors, and Nora Bucko will join the ad hoc Reading Center for Active Living Committee.
With another 5-0 vote, the board accepted the gift of a new scoreboard in right-field at Sturges Park from Reading Softball. The goal is to have the scoreboard in place for the upcoming spring season. Sluggers should note that the scoreboard will be 230 feet from home plate, a healthy poke for Little Leaguers.
The board voted 5-0 in favor of allowing overnight parking for 35 cars at the train depot. The proposal came from the Parking Traffic Transportation Task Force and involves the space located in the southern enclosed lot on the Lincoln Street side. Vehicles must have a valid Reading Community Access Sticker.
The final vote Tuesday was the approval of Meadow Brook’s request to transfer their liquor license from the temporary tent of last summer into the new clubhouse.
LeLacheur previewed the warrant for the April Town Meeting. There are 19 amendments with the potential for three additional ones before the warrant closes on March 1. Article 15, which focuses on amending the town’s zoning bylaw regarding Downtown Smart Growth District, is sure to attract the most attention. LeLacheur said he and Maltez will meet with Town Moderator Alan Foulds Wednesday to discuss whether Town Meeting should be remote or in-person.
The night’s only sour note dealt with a potential 25 percent increase when the Select Board sets the next water rate. The issue centers on the repairs needed along the Walkers Brook water main lines. The water main there is roughly 70 years old and will cost more than $1 million for the town to repair. The town has already spent $400,000 on water main repairs with another $700,000 needed to finish the job. Another variable for the town is the increase planned by the MWRA. While the town’s water reserve fund has helped, it will soon be depleted and that money has been used by the Select Board to soften increases in recent years.
Select Board members discussed the potential use of ARPA funds as well as finding additional money from the state or other sources. It will be one of the first early challenges for the Maltez era in Reading. Water rates are generally set by the board in April.
