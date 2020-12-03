READING – The Venetian Moon tent is back, even if it’s been more than three months since the last Reading resident sipped a Pink Passion martini outdoors on the cobblestone lot.
Though not mentioned in name, the tent and all the controversy surrounding it, is the driving force behind the town’s effort to set policies in place to help the business community prepare for 2021 and prevent the chaos of the previous summer. Monday night that meant a meeting of the Community Planning and Development Commission (CPDC).
It may feel like winter is coming, but that means spring and outdoor dining are close behind. In an effort to do it right this time, the issue of “outdoor commerce, dining, programming or storage” was on the CPDC’s plate for a third time Monday night.
The CPDC is a volunteer group composed of five members along with an associate member. John Weston is chair, Rachel Hitch is vice-chair, and Pamela Adrian, Heather Clish, and Nick Safina are members. Tony D’Arezzo is the associate member.
The CPDC’s goal is to establish regulations that set in place how businesses can apply for something like outdoor dining.
If you remember back to June, Reading was trying to find ways to help local restaurants which were struggling to survive in the health pandemic. The most obvious option was to take advantage of the warm weather and allow expanded outdoor dining. The town created a committee with a cute acronym – EAT or Expedited Approval Team – to fast track permitting and potential hurdles like liquor licenses.
Enter the Venetian Moon, which proposed a tent with seating for 58 on the cobblestone parking lot. But after approval by the Select Board, the well-intentioned idea soon backfired as many of the surrounding businesses protested the loss of parking for their customers. Those protests became ugly, including a sign in the window of the Middlesex Animal Hospital that said, “Shame on Venetian Moon for taking our parking.” Eventually the Select Board relented and the tent came down Aug. 17.
The CPDC hopes to prevent that from happening again with a zoning bylaw amendment that will need approval at the April Town Meeting.
Reading’s Community Development Director Julie Mercier led Monday’s meeting and introduced the bylaw discussion by saying it was, “regarding the need for creating a path for businesses in town to be able to use their outdoor spaces. To be able to use their spaces more flexibly, to be able to use their parking lots for outdoor commerce or outdoor dining. And to have a path to allow these things to happen, rather than to put staff in an awkward position of having to say, ‘oh, you’re not allowed to do that. Your site plan doesn’t allow that. We know you’re trying to survive as a business but we have to stop you from doing that because it’s not allowed.’
“We’re just trying to get ahead … the first part of the pandemic we couldn’t really get ahead of it. It just kind of came up, more or less out of nowhere. We kind of trouble shooted. It was belt and suspenders as much as you could and here we are trying to get ahead of next spring and really try to plan for something that will create a path for businesses to do more.”
There was no mention of a tent and it’s clear the CPDC proposed bylaw changes could help many other businesses in town, but it’s also clear what the driving force is. Think back to the tent when you read proposed section 4.6.3.4 Criteria for Approval:
When reviewing an application for Outdoor Commerce, Dining, Programming, or Storage, the CPDC will consider and may impose limitations and/or conditions related to the following criteria: (Section K) Competing uses and Neighborhood Coordination – consideration for how the area is used throughout the day, and at night, and accommodations for the needs of neighboring uses; Or (Section C) Parking – availability of and impact to parking.
Prior to applying to the CPDC, the town’s Expedited Approval Team will still review the application and do the homework necessary for the CPDC to make a decision. That homework will take the form of a Minor Site Plan Review (MSPR). As opposed to last summer, there will be a formal structure in place, assuming Town Meeting votes its approval. The state must also sign off on the new bylaws.
“I like the idea of just creating the mechanism, and then having the applicant pretty much come up with everything they want to try and do rather than us trying to figure out what people might want to do for their business,” said Safina. “Let them come up with the creative idea and then I’m sure we can figure out the mitigation for any kind of issues that may come up.”
Members of the Select Board also joined the zoom meeting and chair Mark Dockser expressed concern about businesses wanting to plan for the spring now, not wait until the outcome of April’s Town Meeting.
“EAT was put together in order to really expediate things,” said Dockser. “When you’re planning for spring, April is perhaps too late. I’m just wondering if there’s a way, if we were to make changes, to allow some things to take place before the changes are actually in place … It’s great to have this planned out in the winter and think about the spring as best we can because who knows what’s going to happen with Covid. But what we do know, is that outdoors is going to be better than indoors.”
Both Mercier and Weston said plans have been discussed to move quickly after Town Meeting approval with any plans submitted to them. Weston, however, wasn’t as concerned about outdoor dining in April.
“Outdoor dining in Reading in April is tough,” said Weston. “Not impossible, sometimes we have good … my kids play baseball. The beginning of baseball season is horrible here. It’s freezing. You don’t want to be outside. But I know in my head April is flowers and warm and all that, but it really isn’t … this seems like it will work, not only for April and May but for years 2-3-4-5 down the line.”
Economic Development Director Erin Schaeffer also told Dockser the Select Board could potentially extend their Covid outdoor dining policy, “so that there is an interim option while CPDC is working through this process. That is staff recommendation to have both options.”
“Certainly to get things going, we need to have some kind of interim activity,” said Dockser.
The next step for the CPDC is a public hearing on the bylaw changes on Jan. 11. Prior to that the CPDC will work on wording of the new bylaws with town staff.
As Mercier explained, the goal is to create a path for businesses to succeed in Reading. It’s also to avoid a repeat of last summer’s headlines.
