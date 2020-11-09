READING – If you only see the tip of the iceberg, there were problems. The Venetian Moon tent, the cell tower plans, the Health Department, parking, and police morale, all 2020 issues that pointed to poor communication.
But if you remember there’s more than meets the eye, there was great work in the face of a health pandemic, strong financial management, and applause for a hard-working town staff that included their leader and Town Manager Bob LeLacheur.
The Select Board Tuesday completed its formal review of the job done by LeLachuer, an annual process that this year added the effects of Covid-19. Like many report cards, the grades varied based on the subject.
Vanessa Alvarado chose her words carefully in expressing frustration at the single biggest issue she and others on the board had with LeLacheur, communication.
“We’ve seen it with building security, we’ve seen it with the staffing of the Health Department, we saw it in police department morale. I am concerned at the level of explicitness that we are required to state in order to be informed about significant town issues that we need to make important decisions on,” said Alvarado. “It is very challenging to do this job when we lack that information. And we’re seeing that again with the water tower and the cell tower. I am frustrated with this need to explicitly state that this board needs to be informed. It should be a given.”
Karen Herrick said the evaluation was difficult for her as a new board member. Not only was it her first opportunity to evaluate the Town Manager but the difficulty communicating with town staff due to the pandemic made everything a challenge.
“In previous years we’d regularly be meeting around the table. I don’t know if I’ve seen any of you in person since Covid started,” said Herrick, speaking to the many department heads watching via Zoom. “It is critical that we have working relationships between department heads, as well as the Town Manager and the Select Board. I would also agree that the absence of direct notice to residents and businesses has come back and bit us several times. It is really clear to me that if we’re proposing significant changes, if we’re thinking along those lines, the Select Board needs to know about it, the residents directly affected need to know about it. Not everyone is going to be happy but, boy, we need to let people know. We need to know.
“Living through the Venetian Moon tent is a great example that we made a decision based on the information we were given, it was not complete, and we had to spend a lot of time fixing that and I know we’re going to do better next year but in general it was a great effort. But it speaks to the importance of direct and specific communication from the town for anything as monumental as a big change and parking usage.”
LeLacheur acknowledged communication issues, including with the parking plan, which was led by Reading’s Community Development Director Julie Mercier.
“We’ve learned along the way that no matter how well we communicate with residents, there’s always a way to do more. Poor Julie must have led 15 Zoom meetings. And we learned, that no, you really have to knock on doors. Okay, next time we’ll knock on doors. It’s a learning process. And Covid has some impact on everything we do.”
There were two frequently referenced and certainly intertwined issues present in the Select Board’s review of LeLacheur: Covid-19 and the Board of Health’s role in Covid-19.
LeLacheur generally received applause for the town’s work in dealing with the pandemic. It included the creation of the command team, quick conversion to Zoom meetings for volunteer boards, two mask-distribution events, and use of the town website to provide information to residents.
“Exceptional work here with the C-19 response,” said chair Mark Dockser in his remarks included in the Select Board packet.”
“Bob and staff acted quickly to implement a command structure as Covid-19 became very real and a threat to our health,” said Carlo Bacci.
“There have been a lot of “fires burning” this year and town staff has had to rise to many challenges, which can go underappreciated,” said Anne Landry.
LeLacheur certainly agreed. He said Reading staff are among the best-trained staff for emergency management in the area. He said he often has to fit in the regular work of the town around Covid needs, and said he and staff have been dealing with one crisis after another since March and it’s been “exhausting.”
“I would agree with the comment that the town has handled itself well,” said LeLacheur. “It’s communicated to its residents well and it’s saved lives. In the months of March and April there’s no question this town has saved lives.”
LeLacheur’s fiscal management also received praise, with four of the five members giving him the highest grade of 1 (out of 5), with Herrick giving him a 2.
But not everything received applause, leading with the three-member Board of Health, which was severely taxed by time demands placed on it by the pandemic and the town’s response. The BOH lost four volunteers from the board this past summer, including two chairpersons, each of whom expressed frustration at the hours demanded of them.
“In March 2020, the then BOH chair repeatedly asked that a member of town staff represent the BOH at Command meetings,” said Alvarado in her written review. “This request was denied by the Town Manager, forcing BOH members to spend roughly 11 hours per week in meetings with roughly 30 hours per week in communication and preparatory time during the peak of the pandemic … While the Town of Reading is fortunate to have outstanding volunteers with professional experience in public health, this lapse in proper use of town staff has caused us to lose truly extraordinary volunteers at a time when we can least afford it.”
All this, in addition to comments ranging from zoning bylaw updates to downtown economic development, led to LeLacheur’s grades. He was graded in three areas: Leadership and Professional Culture, Management and Operations, and Community Engagement. In general, Bacci loved LeLacheur’s work, Alvarado disliked it, with the other three board members somewhere in between.
In Leadership and Professional Culture, there were six categories. Bacci gave LeLachuer the top grade of “1” in five of the six categories and a 2 in the last one for a total of 7. Alvarado gave him a 4, 5, 3, 4, 2, and 3 for a total of 21. Clearly a difference of opinion. Dockser (10) also liked LeLacheur’s work in this area while Landry (14.5) and Herrick (11 but didn’t rank two categories) were tougher graders.
In Management and Operations, there were five categories and Bacci again gave LeLacheur the best grades with a total of 6. Dockser (9.5), Landry (10), and Alvarado (13) followed with Herrick (8) again skipping two categories.
In Community Engagement there were three categories and Bacci (4) liked LeLachuer’s work the most, followed by Dockser and Landry (each at 7), Alvarado (10), and Herrick (11).
There were extensive comments in each area and they can be found on pages 61-71 of Tuesday’s Select Board packet posted on the town website.
“Since elected, we’ve been reacting to a lot of things,” said Bacci. “The town and town staff have done a great job with the mask distribution, checking in on the elderly, volunteering, supporting the Reading Food pantry, so many great things and I’m missing some too. So many great things have come out of Covid that the town and the residents have done. But no one’s perfect. The five of us or anyone on this screen. We all do our best. This is a great town, certainly a desirable town to live in. Young families are still moving here. The home values are great, but there’s still work to do. I think Bob does a great job. I think Bob has handled Covid as well as he could without ever having done it before, just like the rest of us. But we all can improve.”
He also understood other board members’ concerns.
“Yes, residents need to be informed when stuff is impacting them. But we can’t make every resident happy. We’ve learned that over the past 5-6 months. When we try to go good things, sometimes we have to fix it. And sometimes when we fix it, we make things worse. It’s always a balancing act.”
Part of the more than 4-hour meeting was devoted to the Town Manager’s goals for FY21, which started in July. The Select Board gave LeLachuer nine goals.
“One of the things that we as an organization have done really well, to our detriment, is to make things easy. You don’t know how hard it is to do the most routine things right now,” said LeLacheur. “We don’t see each other, we don’t meet much. Just like you haven’t seen staff, I haven’t either. Just to get a Town Meeting organized is very difficult.
“I like the fact that we’ve done such a good job that the board is very comfortable in adding nine goals. I guarantee you none of my peers are getting nine goals. And I’m not complaining at all. Because that’s what Reading is, and I like that. But to the extent the board is either unhappy or unsatisfied, once in a while just remember what we’re dealing with. It’s 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and it’s exhausting.
“I’m very proud of the staff and the way they’ve reacted. I’m not at all saying everyone’s perfect. That’s not true. So, we’ll always work to improve. Communication is certainly an area that’s been identified throughout the last couple weeks.”
LeLacheur had the final say Tuesday night and here. He reminded the five board members what he hears from residents.
“That’s one thing we haven’t really discussed. But 98 percent of my interaction with residents that I don’t know is very positive. And that’s what keeps me coming to work,” said LeLacheur. “I can’t even tell you how many people, in the last six months especially, have stopped to give a kind word. And I know they’ve done the same for a lot of our employees, and I really appreciate that and I thank the community that’s taking out time from their day at a time when everyone is struggling, and say a kind word. It really, really does go a long way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.