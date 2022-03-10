READING - The community’s latest attempts to calm the pace and scale of downtown housing redevelopments just might get railroaded by a new state law forcing municipalities to sanction by-right apartment and condo projects by MBTA resources.
According to a Community Planning and Development Commission (CPDC) agenda posted yesterday, the town officials will early next week consider the potential long-term implications of so-called “MBTA Communities” requirements enacted by the state Legislature in Jan. of 2021.
The repercussions of the new state mandates could severely hamper a years-long effort by local citizens to downscale the size of new multi-family housing projects within Reading Center.
The upcoming deliberations over the state zoning reform package comes as the CPDC on Monday night is expected to vote upon a proposed overhaul of the community’s 40R or smart-growth district regulations. Specifically, the town officials have for months now been combing through the 22-page Downtown Smart Growth District bylaw in the hopes of introducing legislation at Town Meeting that will establish a new tiered-redevelopment chart that places tougher parking, open-space, and affordable unit requirements upon future 40R project applicants.
The overhaul would also reportedly set a 6,000 minimum lot size for 40R applicants, reduce lot size coverage standards to 85 percent, and institute a new 30-foot setback for projects that abut residential neighborhoods.
The CPDC’s fully-remote meeting on Monday, March 14 will begin at 7:30 p.m., and the discussions about the new “MBTA Communities” rules and the 40R warrant article will take place towards the tail end of the gathering.
With officials in Stoneham and Woburn also recently criticizing the state’s new zoning mandates, Reading is not alone in scrambling to respond to the series of “housing choice” initiatives enacted by the state Legislature in Jan. of 2021, when Beacon Hill passed a zoning reform bill known as “An Act Enabling Partnerships for Growth”.
The recent regional focus on the state regs comes as cities and towns face a May deadline for beginning the process of complying with the new law.
Though not directly effecting Reading’s 40R bylaw, the new state requirements will force communities to establish a special zoning district within a half-mile of public transportation centers were multi-family housing developments are permitted.
Per the MBTA Communities standards, Reading and its neighbors will be asked to designate at least 50 acres of land for new apartment or other multi-unit housing complexes. At a minimum, the regulations further, that district must allow for a by-right developments with a minimum density of at least 15-units per acre.
However, in a separate clause that has caused outrage in local cities and towns, the legislation also specifies that municipalities must sanction a “minimum unit capacity” based upon a state formula that takes into account population sizes and other criteria.
In Reading, labelled a so-called MBTA “bus” community, that minimum capacity is set at 1,990 housing units, according to documentation from the Mass. Executive Office of Housing and Economic Development (EOHED).
Considering the sheer volume of that minimum unit count, not to mention a requirement that the by-right housing district sit “not more than [a half-mile] from a commuter rail…or bus station,” the potential impacts of the MBTA Communities standards on the future of Reading Center could be enormous.
Already, another section the “housing choice” initiative eliminates a prior supermajority voting standard that had applied to any special permit application for housing projects in close proximity to MBTA stations and services.
Per new state regulations being promulgated by EOHED, Reading and surrounding communities must come into compliance with the new MBTA community standards by submitting paperwork to the state by no later than May 2.
According to state officials, the housing choice initiatives aim to create 135,000 new housing units across the state by 2025. Between 2018 and 2020, communities across the state have already sanctioned the construction of some 51,434 new multi-family housing units.
The construction boom, focussed almost exclusively in and around Reading on luxury apartment complexes, has caused local residents to call for a temporary pause or freeze on new multi-family housing projects.
