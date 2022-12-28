READING - Each year ReadingCares, Reading Rotary, the Town of Reading and many community donors partner to run the Adopt-a-Family project for Thanksgiving and Christmas. The Christmas distribution day was December 21. These community partners coordinate this long-standing community giving program. Receiving families are matched anonymously with donor families and/or groups to provide meal and gifts at Christmas and meals at Thanksgiving. Donors drop off in the first shift, then recipient families pick up their food and gifts during a later shift.
This year there were approximately 60 families in need and donor families/groups were matched to provide Christmas gifts and holiday meals to these families anonymously. Reading Rotary’s efforts were coordinated by Rotarian Sasha DiPietro. Special thanks to Betsy Schneider of ReadingCares and Kerry Valle of Reading’s Elder and Human Services Department for their work in organizing this program.
This is a truly inspirational and humbling event to see the community come together to help others. The generosity of the donors is overwhelming as evidenced by the many smiling faces as well as some tears of thanks. Reading Rotary is proud of and grateful for its partners ReadingCares and the Town of Reading in this community giving event. A huge thank you to all the donor families and groups. Their generosity makes this all possible. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays
to all!
