READING – It was a near three-hour meeting that began with technical challenges and ended with a toodaloo. Thursday afternoon the Board of Registrars approved the rules for a public hearing on challenges to the recall petition of Select Board member Vanessa Alvarado. The hearing will begin on June 29 and continue every day until complete.
That means Michael Belmonte of Colonial Drive is now on the clock. Amy Branson is on deck.
The hearing is being held to address challenges by Alvarado and her attorney Dennis Newman to 912 of the 2,239 signatures collected on the recall petition and submitted to the town in February. If 2,000 or more of the signatures are confirmed the town will go ahead with a recall election. The Select Board is meeting Friday potentially to set a date for the election.
The Board of Registrars’ virtual hearing will run every day from 4-7 p.m. starting on the 29th and continue on a Mon-Thur. schedule until all 912 signatures have been dealt with. As for Belmonte, the hearing will go alphabetically starting with Appendix A of Newman’s challenge, meaning Belmonte is first up. His name is listed under “signatures that were duplicates and counted twice.”
The three members of the Board of Registrars, Krissandra Holmes, Nancy Ziemlak, and Harry Simmons will join with chair and Town Clerk Laura Gemme to hear each challenge.
“You are being asked in this proceeding to consider a number of objections that have been raised on behalf of Vanessa,” said Reading Town Counsel Ray Miyares to board members. “To do that you’re going to be taking in a whole lot of evidence and you’re going to take in some legal arguments. At the end of that process you will decide whether each one of the objections has merit and if so, what impact it has on the number of signatures that have been certified. The ultimate question here is, have enough signatures been properly certified to justify holding a recall election.”
As the Town Clerk, Gemme has dealt with her share of headaches but it’s hard to imagine a more frustrating one than what greeted her at the start of the meeting. As Ziemlak began with suggested amendments to the Recall Hearing Procedures document, Holmes said she couldn’t find the document in her email. The scramble to assist her brought the meeting to a halt that lasted several minutes. The Zoom format certainly didn’t help, despite the considerable efforts of host Jayne Wellman.
“I don’t know how we’re going to do this,” said Gemme, who asked Miyares for guidance.
“I’m a little bit at a loss of what I can recommend,” said Miyares.
As for other potential changes to the procedures, Miyares was concerned.
“Look at how much trouble we’re having moving one sentence up two paragraphs,” said Miyares of Ziemlak’s first proposed change.
If Miyares and Gemme were frustrated by the delays, they did a good job of hiding it. After emailing the document to Holmes, the meeting was back on task with former selectman Dan Ensminger participating as the representative for the petitioners and Alvarado and Newman listening in as well.
A number of concerns were raised by Ziemlak, including limiting participants to possibly 600 words or less whenever possible.
“Someone could go on and on and on over what their issue is,” said Ziemlak.
“We’ll be here until Christmas,” said Simmons.
Ziemlak’s amendments were done after almost two hours and with Simmons and Holmes not having any changes, it was turned over to public input, meaning Ensminger and Newman. Ensminger suggested additions to the document while Newman was expected to send any potential changes to Miyares Friday morning.
Leading up to June 29, both sides will be asked to present their evidence and legal arguments by June 15. Each side will get the opportunity to respond to the other’s points and those submissions will be due by June 22. The hope is that with these two opportunities the list of 912 could be reduced or at the very least will speed up the process.
“If you looked at each of the 912 challenged signatures individually one-by-one, sequentially, even if you only took five minutes for each one, that would mean you’d get through 12 in an hour. And if you had 912, that would make for a very long hearing,” said Miyares. “So, one goal here was to do as much as we can ahead of time through written testimony.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.