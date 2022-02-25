Lindsey Weiden is a hardworking, ambitious, and passionate person in the Reading community. In her previous years, Lindsey attended J.W. Killam Elementary School, Walter S. Parker Middle School, and Reading Memorial High School. To her peers, she is known as someone who is very dedicated to her classes and always striving to do her best work.
Her time at RMHS, led her to have many unforgettable memories. She notes, “I enjoyed starting a Women in STEM club at my school. I love science and want to inspire other girls to pursue careers in the STEM field. It is so important to spark girls' interest in science at a young age and be a role model for them.”
Lindsey also shares, “I will remember feeling supported by my teachers. All of my teachers are available for extra help and explain the material thoroughly. I know that my teachers want me to succeed.”
Throughout her whole high school career at RMHS, Lindsey always received either High Honor Roll or Honor Roll. She was also inducted into the National Honor Society during the spring of her junior year.
In school, Lindsey enjoyed many of her classes. Some of her past favorite classes include Honors Spanish 2, Honors History 11, and Advanced Placement Chemistry. For this year, Lindsey’s classes include Advanced Placement Calculus AB, Advanced Placement Biology, Advanced Placement Spanish, Honors Film and Literature, Honors Journalism, Honors Psychology, and Honors Physics.
Lindsey is also involved in many extracurricular activities. She is the Co-Founder and Club President of the RMHS Chapter of Women in STEM. She is also the Secretary of the Student Council. Besides holding leadership positions, she is a member of the Cradles to Crayons, Habitat for Humanity, Cards 4 Kindness, and the Spread Kindness Club.
Lindsey wanted to especially thank one of her teachers, Ms. Lacasse, for helping to influence her development. She shares,
“I had Ms. Lacasse for Honors Algebra I and Honors Algebra II, and I have her again this year for AP Calculus AB. Ms. LaCasse is the best math teacher I have ever had. She explains the material thoroughly and provides her students with the materials to succeed. She makes herself available for extra help, which I definitely take advantage of. Ms. LaCasse helped me become more confident in my math skills.”
Besides her math teacher, Lindsey wanted to share some more thanks.
She said, “I would like to thank my family and my second family, The McFaddens, for always supporting me. I would like to thank Ms. LaCasse for helping me become a more confident math student and Mr. Buono for sharing his passion for chemistry through his teaching.”
When Lindsey has free time, she enjoys cooking, reading, and dancing. She shared, “I am a dancer at The Dancing School in North Reading. I take ballet, jazz, contemporary, pointe, and acrobatics classes. I am also a member of the Senior Musical Theatre troupe at my studio.”
Helping people is something that brings Lindsey lots of joy. She spends numerous hours volunteering around the community, such as volunteering to be a math tutor for two elementary students, participating in card drives for the Cards 4 Kindness Club, and being part of service drives for Cradles to Crayons.
Lindsey also has a babysitting job. She babysits for a few families in Reading. She shares, “I love all of the kids and have enjoyed watching them grow up.”
A few fun facts about Lindsey would be that her favorite food is sushi and her favorite dessert is blueberry pie. Maggie’s Farm is Lindsey’s favorite restaurant. Her favorite book is called, “The Beauty in Breaking” which is written by Michele Harper. Cristina Yang said her favorite quote, “Have some fire. Be unstoppable. Be a force of nature.”
For the future, Lindsey plans on majoring in Biochemistry. She has a big interest in surgery. She also plans on attending a liberal arts college with a strong science program.
Lindsey resides on Orange Street, with both her parents, Kerri and Bob Weiden. She has one younger brother, Brendan Weiden (12).
