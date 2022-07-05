READING - Local police seized a loaded handgun and ammunition from the truck of a Cape Cod man who was arrested on Friday night by Walkers Brook Drive for his drunk driving offense.
According to Reading Police Chief David Clark, 36-year-old Joshua Laberge of Hyannis was arrested at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Friday night after multiple motorists called 911 to report a vehicle had almost struck a guardrail and was swerving over travel lanes along I-95 northbound by the town line.
"I would like to applaud our officers for doing an outstanding job locating this vehicle and making the roadways safer by arresting an impaired driver who was seen operating his vehicle in a highly dangerous manner," the police chief said in a prepared statement over the weekend. "They also were able to make the community at large safer by taking an unregistered firearm off the streets."
Expected to be arraigned in Woburn District Court this morning, Lagerge now faces a handful of charges in relation to the traffic stop, including:
• Carrying a loaded firearm without a license;
• Possession of ammunition without a FID;
• OUI liquor (second offense);
• Negligent operation of a motor vehicle;
• and marked lanes violation.
Local authorities say the 36-year-old was taken into custody without major incident on Friday night after Officer Noah Clark spotted Laberge’s Chevy Silverado shortly after Mass. State Police broadcast a be-on-the-lookout call for an erratic motorist in a gray pickup truck.
“Information provided indicated that a gray Chevrolet Silverado had almost struck a guardrail in the area of Interstate 95 northbound near exit 57 in Reading,” police explained.
“Officer Noah Clark of Reading Police responded to the area and attempted to locate the vehicle. Officer Clark spotted a vehicle matching the description in the area of Walkers Brook Drive, and observed the driver operating the vehicle erratically and making multiple violations, including crossing over multiple lanes without signaling. Officer Clark activated his vehicle’s blue lights and a traffic stop was initiated,” the police summary continues.
The Cape Cod man, described by police as emanating a strong odor of alcohol and exhibiting other signs of being intoxicated, was allegedly detained after failing a series of field sobriety tests.
While conducting an inventory of his vehicle, was was towed from the scene as a result of the arrest, officers discovered the loaded handgun and various loose 9 mm rounds inside a bag.
Several empty containers of alcohol were also reportedly discovered inside the vehicle.
