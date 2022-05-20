To the Reading community, Margaux Gellot is a determined, hardworking, and independent person. In her previous years, she attended Wood End Elementary School, Coolidge Middle School, and then Reading Memorial High School.
Margaux shared, “I think most people just see me as the quiet girl who can speak two languages and takes her schoolwork very seriously. I think I’m really just a loyal, easy-going, cheerful person who’s dedicated to my work and likes to talk to new people.”
Throughout her high school career, Margaux has had some mixed feelings about her high school memories. She states, “Covid had a great impact on my high school years so I feel like high school wasn’t as exciting as it should have been. I think freshman year is the year I most remember just because I met new people and wasn’t constantly thinking about college. I’m just glad I can finally leave and meet different people
and experience a new lifestyle.”
Margaux also shares that her most exciting memory from high school would be from her senior year.
She said, “I think one of the most exciting moments in high school was this year’s Senior Assassin. It was really fun to go out at night and drive around with friends trying to hunt our targets down. It also allowed me to talk to different people, to gain information about my targets. I went pretty far in the game and I just enjoyed the thrill of having to chase people around Reading.”
Margaux has been part of the Cradles to Crayons for all four years. As a senior, she became the co-officer of the club where she would help set up fundraisers and drives.
For sports, Margaux played soccer for three years, where she played on the Freshman and JV teams. She has also been part of the RMHS Spring Track team for four years. For track, Margaux runs the 400 meters and throws the javelin.
With Margaux’s hard work, she earned high honor roll throughout her four years of high school. In freshman year, Margaux received the Gold Award for the National French Exam and placed 2nd overall nationally. This year, Margaux was also inducted into the National Honor Society.
In school, Margaux challenges herself by taking multiple AP classes. For this year, Margaux’s classes include AP Calculus AB, AP Biology, AP Spanish, AP European History, Honors Engineering, Honors Storywriting, and Honors Journalism.
Margaux also shares some of her thoughts about her classes.
She notes, “I have always loved learning about science, especially biology because of how interesting it can be. I also really enjoyed my engineering class this year. I don’t mind math because I like a challenge and it’s the best feeling when you actually understand a concept in that class.”
Throughout high school, Margaux shared that there was one teacher that influenced her development.
She said, “My teachers have definitely pushed me to work hard and to always go above and beyond in my schoolwork. One of my teachers who I feel influenced my skills was Ms. Crosby. I had her freshman year and this year for my story writing class. Before coming to high school, I didn’t really enjoy English class and didn’t have very strong writing skills. Although she is a really hard teacher, I feel like she made me enjoy English because I actually really liked her class and she also greatly strengthened my writing skills.”
Outside of school, Margaux works at HomeSense. She has also previously worked as a referee for the MA Youth Soccer Leagues.
When Margaux has free time, she enjoys doing many activities.
She shares, “I enjoy taking time to myself and often spend time painting or playing the piano. I have a strong passion for astronomy so I spend a lot of time staring at the stars and planets through my telescope. I find it
so fascinating to observe something so big and vast. I love spending time with friends whether it’s going to the beach or having movie nights.”
Margaux also spends her time volunteering around the community, such as tutoring middle students in French and math.
She also shared, “I haven’t been able to do too much service work during high school, but in the future, I plan to do a lot more to reach out to others in need. We live in a community where we have access to almost everything, most communities around the world aren’t as fortunate as us. I feel like I need to do something more for others, so in college, I plan on traveling to places in other parts of the world where communities are in need of support.”
Some quick fun facts about Margaux are that her favorite food is spaghetti bolognese. Her favorite actor is Matthew McConaughey. Interstellar is her favorite movie. Margaux’s favorite book is To Kill a Mockingbird. Her favorite animal is the alpaca.
In the future, Margaux will be attending McGill University. She will be majoring in Biomedical Sciences and minoring in Biotechnology. Her field of interest includes Astronomy, Biology, and Neuroscience.
Margaux resides on Franklin Street with her parents, Sophie and Yann Gellot. Margaux also has two younger siblings, Charlotte (15) and
Alix (13).
