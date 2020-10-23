Colleen Bedingfield’s dedication to the RMHS and Reading community is evident through her hard work and her kindness. Many know Colleen as someone who is extremely compassionate and a mentor to all. She is an amazing student, achieving highest marks in her classes. Her friends and family say that she is a kind person who puts others first. A lot of her teachers say that her contributions are essential and insightful.
Looking back on her time at the high school, she shares that she will miss the many people who helped make so many memories at the high school. All of the people she met, and her close friends whom she shared so many moments with, are the people she is sad to leave. She has enjoyed making new friends at the high school. Colleen shares that while high school had its ups and downs, her friends were always there for her and helped her through it.
Colleen's role as Vice President of the senior class puts her in an important position because she has created so many memories for the Class of 2021. She organized Sophomore Semi, which was beloved by the Class of 2021. She has also helped organize and host fundraisers to raise money for class events. Colleen planned an incredible junior prom which was sadly canceled due to the pandemic. That being said, Colleen and other class officers are busy working on modified plans to make her and her classmates senior year memorable.
With her love of politics, Colleen is in the RMHS Politics Club. Through this club, she has participated in weekly debates and conversations, as well as learning about current events. She loved exploring and defining her own political beliefs while listening to others.
What makes Colleen stand out is her willingness to achieve her very best. She puts considerable effort into her work and time into what she does that makes her well deserving of recognition. Colleen’s stellar record is proven through her membership in the National Honor Society chapter at RMHS. In addition, she received the High Honor Roll all four years. She was recognized at RMHS during Real World Problem solving when she was chosen as MVP of her section for her hard work and focus.
Giving back to the community is important to Colleen. She is the Co-president of Cradles to Crayons club at RMHS where she helps lead service projects and supervise the large club. In addition, she has been a CCD teacher at Saint Agnes Parish in Reading, helping kids learn and grow. She shares that her time teaching seventh graders has been extremely memorable and rewarding, seeing them grow and develop. Colleen loved finding creative ways for students to grasp the material while keeping them engaged.
Colleen has also been involved with RMHS athletics. She has played on the RMHS girls field hockey, track and lacrosse teams. She loves the spirit the RMHS athletic community fosters, and cherishes the friendships she made through the teams. With any free time she has, Colleen is employed at Starbucks Coffee in Reading. Her time working has brought her memorable experiences and real life exposure into the business world. Colleen has loved making new friends at work and connecting with customers. She also loves to spend her time sewing and making clothes. She has her own small clothing business where she makes custom clothes for others.
Throughout her time at RMHS, Colleen has had the opportunity to take amazing classes offered by RMHS. All of her classes have been rigorous and rewarding. Freshman through junior year she took Honors and Advanced Placement courses. This year her course load is rigorous as she is taking Advanced Placement Government and Politics, Advanced Placement Calculus AB, Honors Film & Lit, Honors Horror & Fear, Honors EpiD, and WWII: European Theater.
Many of her intense classes have given her the opportunity to be taught by some of the most influential teachers. She shares that her teachers, Ms. Mooney, Ms. Lynch, Ms. Kane and Ms. Allison all had a lasting impact on her. They pushed her to do her best and taught her incredible skills that she will use in the future. Colleen shares that these teachers were incredibly supportive and are there for her inside and outside of the classroom. She thanks them for their dedication and kindness.
In terms of plans post high school, Colleen plans to attend college. She is looking to study psychology or criminal justice at Colgate, Providence College, or University of Fairfield. She hopes to stay relatively close to home and is excited for her future.
Colleen shares “I enjoyed my time here at RMHS, and am extremely thankful for the opportunities it gave me. I can’t wait to take all of the skills I’ve acquired during high school to college and beyond.”
Colleen shares that her high school experience has truly shaped her into the young woman she is today. She shares that she will take the skills she mastered in high school to new heights in the future. The many memories and experiences she will remember forever, and she cherishes teachers and classes that have shaped her and helped her become who she is.
She is forever grateful to her friends and family for their love and support. They have taught her to reach beyond her goals, and encourage those around her to do the same.
“Thank you to my friends for being my support system and my family for encouraging me to do the best I can,” she shares.
Colleen resides at 94 Prospect St. with her mother and father, Jim and Kelley and siblings Jimmy (23), Katie (22), Courtney (20), and Josh (18).
