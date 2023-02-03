This week's Senior Profile highlights Vivi Langlois, a motivated, contemplative, and inclusive senior at RMHS. Vivi is a dedicated student who puts their best into whatever work they are handed. They are a kind friend to others and a wonderful peer leader. Vivi has a passion for diversity, equity, and inclusion at RMHS and dedicates much of their time to immersing themselves in the perspectives of others in order to gain more knowledge. This year Vivi is taking a great lineup of classes including, AP Biology, AP Physics 1, AP Calculus AB, AP Spanish Language and Culture, and Honors Diverse Voices.
When asked what their most exciting moment from high school was, Vivi says it was watching social justice activism gaining traction in the school and community.
They explain saying, “As an active member of the RMHS Gender and Sexuality Alliance, it has been incredibly heartening to see our events gaining greater visibility in the Reading community. Last spring, the annual GSA bake sale was able to raise over $1500 for Boston’s Transgender Emergency Fund, which supports low-income and homeless transgender individuals in Massachusetts. While there is still so much left to achieve as a community, it is exciting to see an increasing number of people standing together in support of equity, inclusivity, and justice.”
Vivi has participated in a range of community service activities throughout their high school years. They currently volunteer as a chemistry tutor. Vivi writes, “I have a passion for the subject and I want to help others cultivate the same appreciation for science that was instilled in me throughout my high school career.” Vivi lived in Belfast, Maine during their sophomore year. There they volunteered at an assisted living facility.
Vivi has also participated in numerous clubs and activities in and outside of RMHS. They have been a violinist in orchestras and chamber ensembles at New England Conservatory and the Rivers School Conservatory since freshman year. Junior year to senior Vivi has been a club officer of the RMHS Gender and Sexuality Alliance. They have also been a Peer Leader in A World of Difference. Lastly they have been a member of the PAIR Committee through Reading’s Office of Equity and Social Justice.
On top of school work and activities Vivi has also gained work experience. Sophomore year they worked as a concierge at The Residence at Tall Pines, an assisted living facility in Belfast, Maine. Last summer, they worked as a camp counselor for a Suzuki violin summer program.
Some quick fun facts about Vivi are that their favorite music artists are Brandi Carlile and Hozier. Their favorite book is In the Dream House by Carmen Maria Machado. In their free time Vivi enjoys playing violin, watching movies in Spanish, running, and spending time with friends and family.
When asked what Vivi will remember most after leaving RMHS, they say they will remember their own growth as an individual from being quiet and shy to a student advocate who shares ideas with others.
“When I entered high school, I was not comfortable sharing my ideas and I did not stray from my close circle of friends. However, over my years at RMHS, I have learned that my voice has power and that I need to use it to amplify the voices of those who have been marginalized in our communities. Now, I am passionate about connecting with and hearing the stories of others, and I use what I learn to fuel my activism. The support and encouragement that I have received from my teachers and peers has been vital in becoming who I am today.”
Vivi has three teachers that they would like to thank for leaving a positive impact on their development as a student and a person - Señor Bosco, Mr. Buono, and Ms. Richardson. Vivi took Honors Spanish 4 with Señor Bosco their Junior year of high school. Vivi describes their growth as student after participating in his class.
“I entered his class with a very weak grasp of the language. However, over the course of the year, his challenging and motivational style of teaching pushed me to become much more comfortable with Spanish.”
Their growth as a Spanish language learner thanks to the help of Señor Bosco was highlighted when they received the Massachusetts Seal of Biliteracy.
AP chemistry with Mr. Buono was another class that helped Vivi gain confidence in themselves and a passion for chemistry.
“In AP Chemistry, I was able to immerse myself in complex material, which helped to build my confidence as a student. I also realized that despite the incredibly challenging nature of the course, I left each class inspired to learn more about the material we had covered. This led me to the decision to major in chemistry in college. I would like to thank my teacher, Mr. Buono, for igniting my curiosity and passion for chemistry.”
Lastly, Honors Diverse Voices with Ms. Richardson was one of Vivi’s favorite classes at the high school.
Vivi explains writing, “I have been thrilled to have the opportunity to collaborate with other students who share similar interests and who are equally committed to honing our allyship to marginalized groups. Ms. Richardson has been incredibly encouraging as I have continued to learn how to most effectively articulate my ideas.”
As their time as a high schooler comes to a close Vivi would like to thank their best friend of ten years, Maddie Dillon.
Vivi writes, “We have grown up together, and I truly cannot imagine where my life would be without her unwavering support, inspiration, and humor. I cannot wait to see where her incredible passion, talent, and kindness lead her. I am so incredibly lucky to be her friend.”
Vivi plans on attending the Honors College at the University of Vermont where they will major in Chemistry and Spanish.
Vivi resides in Reading with their parents Leslie Raymond and Stephen Langlois. They also have an older brother Aymon Langlois (22).
