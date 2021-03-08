READING - Town Manager Robert LeLacheur recently elevated Reading Police Lt. Christine Amendola to the vacant deputy chief position in a decision that makes that traffic and safety division manager the highest-ranking female officer in town history.
A decorated US Army veteran who served tours-of-duty and Iraq and Afghanistan before joining the Reading Police Department in 2006, Amendola’s promotion comes months after the department’s second-in-command post was vacated by current Reading Police Chief David Clark.
She is scheduled to being her role as deputy chief on March 1.
Announcing Amendola’s ascension-through-the ranks yesterday in a prepared statement, LeLacheur insisted the personnel move was an easy decision to make based upon the police lieutenant’s well-documented leadership credentials.
Clark, who has been forced to shoulder the responsibility of both management posts since his own promotion to police chief a year ago now, also praised the selection.
“Christine earned this promotion, based on her distinguished service in the military, her outstanding contributions as a member of the department, and her strong performance in the selection process where she was a unanimous choice” said LeLacheur.
"I am absolutely thrilled to have Christine as Deputy Chief. She is a proven leader and distinguished member of our department who will only continue to grow and contribute in her new role," said Clark in response to the news. "This promotion is well-earned, and I have no doubt she will remain a tremendous asset to the department and the Town of Reading."
Amendola joined the department in 2006 as a patrol officer and has earned additional responsibilities throughout her time in Reading, serving as a field training officer for new recruits, as well as the department's training manager and accreditation manager.
Most recently, Deputy Chief Amendola has overseen the department's community service and traffic and safety officers, as well as directed the administration of firearms licensing, animal control and parking enforcement operations while co-supervising the Crisis Intervention Team.
She's additionally a certified DNA evidence collector, sexual assault investigator and Rape Aggression Defense (RAD) instructor, and is also certified in drug identification and field testing.
Before joining the Reading Police Department, Deputy Chief Amendola served in the U.S. Army Reserves and Military Police with progressive responsibility as a gunner, sergeant, staff sergeant and detachment first sergeant. She's completed tours of duty in Bosnia, Iraq and Afghanistan and earned a Bronze Star, Army Commendation Medal and Army Achievement Medals, among other honors.
