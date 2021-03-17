READING - This week marked the application deadline for candidates interested in becoming the next Reading Memorial High School Principal. The search committee is currently sifting through a good number of applicants for the post being vacated by Kate Boynton who is leaving at the end of the school year.
Advertising for the new position was led by the new Human Resources Director Kerry Meisinger who added postings on additional job boards more likely to attract minority applicants in an effort to reach the quota of 10 percent minority hiring for the upcoming school year. The goal to increase diversity in the staff of the Reading schools was announced several months ago by outgoing Superintendent of Schools Dr. John Doherty.
The search process announced by Dr. Doherty was approved at the most recent meeting of the School Committee. School Com. member Erin Gaffen commented there was a lot of interest by high school staff and parents to be on the committee feeling that perhaps their numbers were under represented by the group and Tom Wise felt parents were under represented on the screening committee.
Dr. Doherty responded he added two students, an additional parent and special education and Metco representatives to the group adding the number of parents was the most he has had compared to similar screening committees in the past.
The finalists will be subject to open microphone sessions with the community and the selection will be made by Dr. Doherty in consultation with incoming Superintendent of Schools Tom Milaschewski.
Members of the screening committee for the new RMHS principal are Jessica Theriault, RMHS Assistant Principal; Sarah Marchant, Principal, Coolidge Middle School; Gail Dowd, Chief Financial Officer; Christine Kelley, Assistant Superintendent for Learning and Teaching; Dr. Jennifer Stys, Director of Student Services; Lynna Williams, RMHS Guidance Director; Jess Bailey, RMHS Social Studies Teacher; Ann Marie Corey, RMHS Special Education; Stacy Scouten, High School Principal Secretary; Samantha Brabeck, Student; Ryan McGibbon, Student; Debbie Hattery, Parent; Michele Sanphy, Parent; Sherilla Lestrade, Parent; and Brian Heslin, Parent.
The name of the new principal is expected to be announced the week of April 5th.
