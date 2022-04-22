To the Reading community, Meaghan Zurcher is a caring, hardworking, and thoughtful person. In her previous years, she has attended Barrows Elementary School, Parker Middle School, and then Reading Memorial High School. Her friends would describe Meaghan as a leader, a good friend, and a role model for underclassmen.
Throughout her high school career, Meaghan has made numerous memories. She shares, “I think I will remember remote learning the most. This was such a unique, complicated, and challenging experience that will stick with me for years to come. I will never forget how my classmates and I persevered through years of high school that looked incredibly different from what we had imagined.”
She also shares that her most exciting moment was being elected as the Vice President of the RMHS National Honor Society.
She states, “I felt so proud of this accomplishment, and I am so thankful to hold this position. Being elected really made me feel that my peers trusted me to be a leader, and I am so appreciative for the opportunity to represent such an incredible organization of students.”
Meaghan has been very involved in clubs since freshman year. Since freshman year, Meaghan has been part of the Cradles to Crayons. This year, as a senior, Meaghan became the Club President for Cradles to Crayons. Besides Cradles to Crayons, Meaghan is also involved in the Mental Health Awareness Club, Habitat for Humanity, and Rocket Ambassador.
In school, Meaghan challenges herself academically by taking many AP classes. This year, Meaghan’s classes include AP Government, AP Calculus AB, AP Spanish, Honors Horror and Fear, Honors Storywriting, Honors Epidemic Diseases, and Social Media and Democracy. Meaghan also shares that her past favorite class was Spanish 4 with Mr. Bosco.
She states, “I found it to be really demanding and challenging, but I felt like my Spanish skills grew immensely, and I felt super proud of myself for all the work I put in.”
Meaghan also shared that AP Language and Composition with Mrs. Lombardo was the most influential class she took at RMHS.
She notes, “The class made me feel so much more confident in my writing, and I use the skills I learned every single day in my current classes.”
Meaghan wanted to share some gratitude for her supportive parents.
She shares, “I owe a huge “thank you” to my parents. They have been so supportive of me for my entire life, but that support definitely came out the most throughout high school, and especially this year. I never had to wonder if my parents would be there to help me, they always let me know that I could turn to them for anything. Without my parents by my side, I have no idea where I would be today. Thanks Mom and Dad!”
Outside of school, Meaghan would spend most of her time working at Cafe Capri.
She said, “I have worked at Cafe Capri for almost 2 and a half years, answering phones and working the take-out counter. My job takes up a lot of my time, but it has by far been the most formative experience I have had in high school. Working at Capri has taught me the values of hard work, dedication, and community, and has allowed me to become so much more confident than I was when I began working there in December of sophomore year.”
In her free time, Meaghan enjoys spending time with her friends and family, skiing, and going to the beach.
Meaghan also enjoys spending her time volunteering because she finds it to be a very meaningful experience.
She shares, “I have been teaching CCD to first-graders at St. Agnes Parish for the last two years. I love being able to spend time with the little kids and having a positive impact on the Reading Catholic Community. I have also volunteered with Dance Xhilaration in Stoneham. A lot of my service experience has been geared toward helping children. I really value supporting kids, be it through Cradles to Crayons donations or my weekly CCD classes, and I find that helping kids in any way is so rewarding.”
Some quick fun facts about Meaghan is that her favorite food is french toast. Ice cream is Meaghan’s favorite dessert. Her favorite actor is Chris Evans. Her favorite movie is called Clueless. Meaghan’s favorite restaurant is Cafe Capri.
In the future, Meaghan plans on majoring in Political Science. In the fall, Meaghan will be attending Boston College.
Meaghan resides on West Street with both of her parents, Jennifer and Mark Zurcher. Meaghan also has a younger sister, Allie (15).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.