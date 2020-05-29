Alli is known to many as a kind and compassionate person with an inner drive to perform her very best. To the Reading Memorial High School community, Alli is a dedicated and motivated student. She is caring and someone who is always smiling and laughing. Teachers and students would often describe her as always having a welcoming and happy face. Alli puts maximum effort into everything she does. As this year's co-valedictorian, she proved her academic excellence.
Alli has received a number of awards. Freshman year she received the Gold Scholarship Award, sophomore year, the Scholarship in Chemistry Award and as a junior, the Scholarship in Spanish Award. She is also a member of the Century Club which honors the top 40 seniors, 30 juniors, 20 sophomores, and 10 freshmen. Alli also adds to her awards with her membership in the National Honor Society, and is a National Merit Scholar. She received the Harvard Book Award junior year and the Massachusetts Superintendent’s Award at the beginning of senior year.
Additionally, Alli was nominated by her peers to become the Co-President of the school club, Cradles to Crayons, both her junior and senior year, which is one of the service clubs at the high school. The club aims to provide resources like school supplies and clothing to homeless and low income children. Alli has also been a part of the Class Office for all four years of high school.
Alli has a strong passion for helping people. She volunteers at the Sunday Swim Program at Burbank YMCA. Every Sunday, she works with her two “buddies” to help them get comfortable in the water and learn to swim.
“I have worked with the same two kids for four years and it is incredibly rewarding to see them grow and get more comfortable,” she shares.
She also ran a voter registration drive at the high school this year to encourage 18 year olds to register to vote, as well as 16 and 17 year olds to preregister, prior to the March elections.
In her free time you can often find Alli spending time with her friends. She might be eating at her favorite restaurant, Bertucci’s, or having some of her friend Elizabeth’s chocolate chip cookies. She also likes to listen to music, ski in the winter with her family, go to the beach, bake, and travel. In the summers, Alli works as a lifeguard at Meadow Brook Country Club. Prior to working at Meadow Brook, she worked at Burbank YMCA as a swim instructor. When she is not studying or with her friends, Alli most likely would be swimming with her team or on her own.
She has been a member of RMHS Girls Varsity Swim Team for four years, where she swims the 500 Freestyle and 200 Freestyle. She has also swam for the Boston YMCA Bluefins since she was 8 years old. During the summer, Alli swims for the team at Meadow Brook Country Club which she was on for four years starting at age five. Alli also takes dance classes at J&D Dance Academy.
Throughout her time at RMHS, Alli has had the opportunity to have some of the best teachers the school provides.
While she has had so many amazing teachers, some of her favorites include, Ms. Bailey, Mrs. Shea, and Mr. Albright.
“All three of them have been incredibly supportive of me throughout the past few years. They have helped me grow as a student and person, and have been people I could always turn to if I needed something.”
Classes that significantly influenced her were AP Chemistry with Mr. Buono and Spanish with Mr. Binaghi.
Alli has consistently challenged herself academically with demanding honors and Advanced Placement classes. Freshman through junior year, she took some interesting classes like AP Chemistry, AP English Language, AP US History, AP BC Calculus, AP Biology, and Intro to Engineering Design. This year her schedule was packed with AP English Literature, AP Statistics, AP US Government and Politics, AP Spanish, AP Physics C, and Honors History & Science of Epidemic Diseases.
She leaves behind many memories especially time with her friends and family as she goes off to college in the fall.
“I will definitely remember all the amazing friends I made and everything we did, like ski trips and beach days and movie nights!! I will also remember the exchange program I participated in with students from Madrid; my exchange student spent two weeks here in the fall and I travelled to Spain for two weeks in February,” she shares.
In the fall Alli will be attending Harvard University where she hopes to major in Molecular and Cell Biology with a minor in Spanish. She plans to pursue a career in either genomics or a medical career.
Alli shares a quote to sum up her high school experience:
“While it was definitely hard and exhausting, I would not change a thing (except the end of senior year). I made the best friends and memories and am so thankful for everyone that kept me laughing along the way.”
She would like to thank all the people that made high school so special, especially her parents.
“I would like to thank my parents for being incredibly supportive of me in everything I have done over the past 18 years and for being my biggest fans.”
She also notes, “I would also like to thank all my friends for being the best people I could possibly ask for and for always making me smile. I would like to thank all of the teachers I have had throughout the years for making me a better student and person.”
Alli resides at 83 King Street with her parents, Marianne & Pat, as well as her brothers Daniel (20) and Peter (14).
