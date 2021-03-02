READING - RMHS Principal Kate Boynton will reportedly accept a job as the top administrator at Nashoba Regional High School (NRHS), according to local school officials and media reports.
According to reporting yesterday from the Worcester Telegram & Gazette, Boynton was recently told by Nashoba Regional Schools’ Superintendent Brooke Clenchy that she had been selected as the top choice for the vacancy.
“Principal Boynton will bring the perfect blend of administrative seasoning, academic experience, and strong people skills, coupled with exceptional judgment, to Nashoba Regional High School,” Clenchy reportedly told reporters from the western Mass. newspaper. “We are genuinely excited to have a leader with such passion and vision join our District.”
“As a principal, I aspire to promote and develop a school culture where high academic standards and innovative instruction are balanced with a whole child perspective, where positive behavior is modeled and celebrated, and where faculty and staff feel supported and rejuvenated in their professional work,” Boynton is quoted as saying in response to the news. “I’m grateful and excited for this opportunity…I look forward to leading NRHS and serving the students and families of Bolton, Lancaster and Stow.”
Boynton is expected to begin the new job on July 1 and will earn between $145,00 to $160,000 in her first year.
Situated in Bolton, the regional high school reportedly houses around 920 students, according to the latest data from the Mass. Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE).
Last night, as the School Committee finished its deliberations over the superintendent search (see related story on A1), word had already reached some school board members about Boynton’s departure.
The general public, apprehensive about Boynton’s status given plans to switch RMHS to a full hybrid schedule on Feb. 22, had been speculating for a few weeks now that the third-year administrator was getting ready to bolt from Reading.
Earlier this month, Acton-Boxborough school officials had announced that Boynton was also one of three finalists for a principal’s vacancy at their regional high school along the I-495 belt. She had been scheduled to appear at a virtual forum on Tuesday to answer questions from Acton and Boxborough community members.
The day after that community forum, Nasoba’s superintendent introduced Boynton as the region’s next principal.
