READING – Town meeting Thursday November 21, voted without dissent to name the lighted softball field in the Birch Meadow complex Frank Driscoll Field. Driscoll was a former youth softball leader, Reading Veterans Agent and 25 year member of the Reading Fire Department who died last year. The Town meeting article was submitted by petition with the 4-0 support of the Select Bord. Intruducing the article and speaking on its behalf was Town Meeting member Bill Brown who spoke about driscoll’s committment to the Town of Reading, youth sports and Reading veterans. He had been the custodian of veteran’s graves for 25 years. Brown was followed by Driscoll’s children, Stacie Anne (Driscoll) Hall of New Hampshire and Caitlin Elizabeth (Driscoll) Salmon of Reading. After graduation from Reading High in 1966, where he lettered in three sports, Frank enlisted in the Marines and served two tours of duty in VietNam. Upon returning to an exuberant family and neighborhood after receiving the Purple Heart Medal of Honor, he met his beloved wife, Linda working at The Cabot Corporation and married her in 1971. Frank began his career as a FireFighter/EMT/Union President with the Reading Fire Department where he worked for 39 years. Always a Marine, upon retirement from the Fire Department, Frank worked as the Reading Veterans Agent where he took great pride in working for and helping his fellow Veterans. For about the last 25 years, Frank - with great assistance from his daughter, Caitlin, was the Custodian of Soldiers and Sailors Graves for the Town of Reading. It brought him peace and joy to prepare the Cemeteries each Memorial Day for their ceremonies. Frank volunteered and dedicated copious amounts of time in several capacities to the Town Of Reading. Softball took over the Driscolls’ lives, as he was in charge of Reading Youth Softball for countless years, and was a Coach at the High School. His true softball passion, though, was coaching his Tournament Teams, The Reading Rage and the Reading Riptide. impact he had on so many lives. He also was a member of the Reading Recreation Commission and could often be found working on the school softball fields.
