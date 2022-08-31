DOG DAYS - Comfort dogs Cooper and Rusty, two of the newest members of the Reading Police Force, were introduced to the Select Board Tuesday night as part of a department update to the board. Front left to right, Comfort Dog Rusty with Officer Matt Vatcher, Officer Brian Lewis with Comfort Dog Cooper. Back left to right: Chris Haley, Karen Herrick, Fidel Maltez, Jackie McCarthy, and Chief David Clark.