READING - The Reading Public Library will be holding an outdoor storytime titled “Find Your Fun: Backyard of Books” on June 21. The event is set to be held on the library lawn and will run from 10-10:40 a.m. The storytime is open to children ages five and under, and participants “will read, sing, dance, and have tons of summertime fun,”. The program is sponsored by the Friends of the Reading Public Library, the Massachusetts Library System, the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners, and the Boston Bruins.
- - -
Hazard Mitigation Plan Meeting
There will be a public discussion of hazards for the Town of Reading’s Hazard Mitigation Plan on July 19. The meeting will be held virtually from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and according to the Town of Reading website, “the public is invited to share their ideas for reducing impacts associated with natural hazards and to learn more about the updated plan,”. The Zoom link for the meeting can be found on Readingma.gov/hazmit, and Mary Benedetto who serves as the Senior Planner for the Town of Reading can be contacted at 781-942-6648 or mbendetto@ci.reading.ma.us with any questions.
- - -
Select Board Meeting
There will be a Select Board Meeting at 6 p.m. on July 18. The meeting will be held in the Select
Board Meeting Room at Town Hall and will cover a variety of topics. There will be an introductory discussion on appointing candidates to the vacant seat on the RMLD Board of Commissioners as well as the interviews of potential candidates.
Finally, there will be a vote to appoint a candidate to the vacant seat on the RMLD Board of Commissioners.
- - -
The following meetings are currently scheduled on the Town of Reading website. All remote meetings’ login information can be found online:
July 18
Select Board Executive Session,
5:45 p.m., Town Hall
RMLD Board of Commissioners,
6 p.m., Town Hall
Select Board, 6 p.m., Town Hall
Select Board, 7 p.m., Town Hall
