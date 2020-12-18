READING – Does Reading need more alcohol? Between the health pandemic and our recent presidential election, you might be inclined to answer, “hell yes.” The Reading Select Board isn’t so sure.
Beer and wine were on the virtual table Tuesday night as the Select Board discussed and approved liquor licenses in town, part of a five-hour meeting. In a series of routine five 5-0 votes, the board approved licenses for Reading restaurants, package stores, and clubs like the American Legion Post. But one request took up more time.
The Reading Quick Stop and owner Dan Dewar want to have a license to sell beer and wine at the Main Street convenience store. But there’s a problem. There’s no such thing as a beer and wine license, thanks in part to a vote at the 2016 Town Meeting. There’s also that first question. Does Reading need more alcohol?
“In terms of public need, I don’t think we need more package stores,” said chair Mark Dockser. “I don’t think we should be addressing this now. I don’t think we should be addressing this at all.”
If Dockser’s four other board members agreed, the discussion would end there. But Vanessa Alvarado, Anne Landry , Karen Herrick, and Carlo Bacci didn’t want to close the door on at least discussing the idea. That, despite understanding what pursuing a license for the Quick Stop could lead to.
“We open the door, then we open the door,” said Bacci. “Open one then all want it. It’s going to be the wild west where everyone can apply.”
What Bacci was referring to was every convenience store in town, every gas station with a convenience store inside, applying for a similar license.
Like many things in government, it’s not that simple. The Quick Stop could get around the fact there’s no such thing as a beer and wine license by getting an all-alcohol license and then just selling beer and wine. But even if the board supported the Quick Stop request the town already has handed out its allotted total of package store licenses. The board could also seek a special act from the state for a beer and wine license just for Quick Stop, something it has done before.
The other option is to ask the town to create a beer and wine license through town meeting in April. But even if approved by Town Meeting, the issue would have to be placed before voters. That would mean it wouldn’t appear on a ballot until April of 2022.
As for Reading not having any more licenses to hand out, the Quick Stop just has to be patient. The results of the 2020 census will be available in the spring. Since the number of licenses a town gets is a factor of its population, Reading will certainly get additional licenses and Quick Stop could apply.
So, why didn’t the Select Board just say no and move onto the next agenda item? Joining the board in the discussion was Erin Schaeffer, Reading’s Economic Development Director. Schaeffer hinted that there were some businesses looking at coming to Reading and they would have an interest in a liquor license of some type. A new exciting restaurant maybe? She wasn’t saying. But with that possibility, Bacci, Landry, and Alvarado said they didn’t want to do anything to jeopardize Schaeffer’s efforts and were willing to have a conversation. That means hearing from police, the Board of health, the Reading Coalition Against Substance Abuse, the Chamber of Commerce, and, of course, Quick Stop owner Dan Dewer.
“Even though I have a sense what they would say, it would be helpful to hear what they have to say,” said Landry.
“The board has a responsibility to balance the business needs and the business request with the public health,” said Alvarado. “And, what’s appropriate for the community. I’m not saying where I stand just yet, but if we can get more feedback I would very much like to hear that.”
The evening’s liquor license votes by the board is an opportunity to test your knowledge of Reading.
How many Reading restaurants have an all-alcohol license? If you guessed 13, you’d be right. They are Biltmore and Main, Mandarin Reading, Café Capri, Venetian Moon, Chilis, Fuddruckers, Longhorn Steakhouse, Zucca, Oyes, Fusilli’s, Bunratty Tavern, Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza, and Bertucci’s.
There are six package stores in town including Baystate Liquors, Square Liquors, Jay & Ricky Liquors, Liquor Junction, Pamplemousse, and Reading Fine Wine & Spirits. Three clubs have all alcohol licenses including Meadow Brook, American Legion Post 62 and the Knights of Columbus. Bangkok Spice has a beer and wine license, but a restaurant’s beer and wine license is different from the license the Quick Stop is seeking.
The board also followed up last week’s Community Planning and Development Commission (CPDC) meeting with a discussion on how best to help those 13 restaurants plan for outdoor dining in the spring. With last summer’s storm surrounding the Venetian Moon tent still a painful memory, the board voted to extend the dates of their temporary Covid-19 outdoor dining policy to Dec. 31, 2021. That policy, which allowed restaurants to expand their outdoor dining, had expired Nov. 30.
The CPDC is working on plans to formalize town regulations to make it easier for restaurants and stores to apply to move outside. But CPDC’s efforts need town meeting approval and wouldn’t take effect until May or later. The board’s vote Tuesday was to fill the gap until new CPDC rules went into effect. Plans also involved the board ceding some duties to the CPDC. Board members said they wanted to remain in control of parking issues as well as be the bottom line in any appeals. They also gave enthusiastic approval to Schaeffer to pursue different ideas for restaurants like parklets, a diagram of which was included in the Select Board’s packet.
“The most important thing to me is that businesses can start their planning quickly,” said Dockser. “If they decide they need to order furniture, they probably need to order it close to now.”
“Anything we can do to make the outside areas for these businesses more accessible, streamlining this policy, whatever the scenarios are, let’s make it happen,” said Alvarado. “Pretty much whatever it takes, let’s make it happen for them.”
