To the Reading community, Michelle Walsh is a thoughtful, compassionate and funny person. In her previous years, she has attended Birch Meadow Elementary School and Coolidge Middle School.
Michelle also mentioned that her favorite memories were when her dance team competed at Nationals for the first time in 2021.
She notes, “It was especially exciting because my trio placed 10th overall, which was a great accomplishment for us. I am very proud of that dance and it was so special to be able to perform it again. It was a great experience to showcase our growth as a team, and was very rewarding.”
Michelle has been a member of the Girl Rising club since her freshman year. She was promoted to Co-President at the start of her senior year.
For sports, Michelle dances at J & D Dance Academy. She shares that she is on their Senior Company dance team and is one of the team captains this year.
With Michelle’s consistent hard work, she has been awarded High Honor Roll since Freshman year, the National Merit Commended Student award, History Core Value Award, and also received a bronze award in Le Grand Concours. For this year, Michelle’s classes include Graphic Design, AP BC Calculus, Honors French 5, AP Literature, Anatomy & Physiology, and AP European History.
Michelle shares that one main memory she will remember most about high school was prom.
She shares, “After not being able to have a sophomore semi due to Covid-19, being able to have a junior prom last year was very exciting. I had so much fun being able to dance and sing with my friends, especially those that I rarely see outside of school. It restored some normality to our junior year and was an unforgettable night.”
Throughout her time in RMHS, Michelle emphasizes that there was one teacher that influenced her development.
She states, “One teacher that has made a positive impact on me is Mr. DeBenedictis. He is such a kind and friendly teacher who makes each of his students feel important and keeps class entertaining. I have learned a lot from him, and he has made me enjoy learning history a lot more.”
Michelle also wants to share some thanks to some special people.
She said, “I would like to thank my parents for being very supportive throughout my entire high school career. They have allowed me to pursue many of my interests and have always shown up to cheer me on. They have encouraged me to step out of my comfort zone and take advantage of new opportunities, which I am very grateful for.”
Outside of school, during her freshman and sophomore year, Michelle has worked as an assistant teacher at J & D Dance Academy for a weekly middle school age contemporary class. When Michelle has free time, she enjoys spending that time with her friends and family, going for walks and baking.
Michelle often gives back to the community through volunteering. This year she helped set up and clean up the Reading’s annual Fall Street Fair.
She adds, “As a young kid I always loved attending the faire, playing all the games they had set up, and getting free samples from the booths, so I was happy to volunteer my time to make the faire special for kids again this year.”
She also volunteers at Ironstone Farms by leading horses during lessons for riders who are part of Ironestone’s physical and occupational therapy programs.
She says, “I love that I am able to help such a great organization while also being able to spend time with horses.”
Some quick fun facts about Michelle are that her favorite food is sushi, her favorite actress is Zendaya, her favorite movie is “The Princess Bride”, her favorite book is Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe by Benjamin Alire Sáenz, her favorite quote is “Nothing is impossible, the word itself says 'I'm possible!'" — Audrey Hepburn, her favorite dessert is mint Oreo ice cream, and her favorite animal is cats.
In the future, Michelle would like to major in psychology. Her fields of interest are psychological science, art and design.
Michelle resides on John Carver Road with her parents, Linda and Thomas. Michelle also has a younger brother, Jason (15).
