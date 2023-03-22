Woburn, MA (01801)

Today

Cloudy in the morning, then off and on rain showers during the afternoon hours. High near 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 43F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.