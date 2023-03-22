READING – Talk of a tiered water and sewer billing structure in Reading isn’t new. But the details presented by consultant Matt Abrahams Tuesday night before the Select Board left many questions.
“If the goal is conservation, it’s punitive to larger families,” said School Committee member Carla Nazzaro, speaking as a mother in a household of six.
About those different tiers. What is a low-end user? Is that you, the empty-nester? Or your neighbors with the new baby? And just who is an average residential user, defined as a household where each individual uses 45 gallons of water per day. Nazzaro believes she’s a large residential user and therefore the pitch of lower rates with a tiered system means just the opposite for her family.
In their last meeting before the April 4 Town elections, the Select Board discussed everything from selling excess police guns to conflicts in the Town Forest, and heard the final recommendations of the Reading Center for Active Living Committee (ReCALC). But water dominated the four-hour meeting, which ended with executive session to discuss the Walgreens purchase.
The water discussion was held with the date to set the FY24 rates fast approaching in May. The 11-page presentation in the Select Board packet was filled with projections of potential costs for customers in potential tiers. But few in the room knew the difference between a residential tier level where the members of a household used 45 gallons of water per person vs. one that used 65 gallons per person per day. What does that really mean?
The point of the tiered system was for those using less water to pay less. In one example, if rates stay the same in FY24 as tiers are implemented, a low-end user household with a current bill of $57.05 would pay $50.50 in FY24. That example includes a 4.5 percent increase in years 2025-28 but even then, that $57.05 bill only goes to $52.77 in 2025 and $55.15 in 2026.
But none of the charts presented make it easy for residents to answer the most simple question, what tier am I in? The water and sewer rates for FY24, and the potential implementation of a tiered rate system, would most likely happen at the May 23 Select Board meeting. That means the board will want to discuss the tiered structure in more details prior to that. The board also meets May 9, where that discussion could take place. Prior to that, the board only meets once in April (the 18th), a meeting sandwiched between the April 4 town elections and the annual Town Meeting on April 24.
Board member Jackie McCarthy suggested public forums be held for residents to ask questions about a tiered system. But that means there would be something in place to help residents figure out what tier they’d fall in and how much they’d pay. Also, two rate increases were used to create the charts presented to the board. One was 3.25 percent, the other 4.5. Those figures were just examples picked by Abrahams. The board has not yet discussed a figure.
“Tiers are much more complicated,” said Abrahams.
Led by John Sasso, the Reading Center for Active Living Committee (ReCALC) was on hand Tuesday with an update and final recommendation to the Select Board on their efforts to find a suitable replacement for the Pleasant Street Center.
ReCALC was formed in Nov. 2021 and since then has been searching both near (community survey and town forums) and far (15 site visits to surrounding communities) to access the town’s needs and come up with a recommendation for a new senior/community center.
In the middle of their work, the vacant Walgreens building in downtown became an option and the town remains in negotiations with the owners of the property.
ReCALC’s primary recommendation is to “identity and implement a solution to the facility needs for the senior population in the immediate (2 to 3-year) timeframe.”
That means three steps: 1.) Define and execute an immediate facility solution for replacing and/or expanding the current Senior Center; 2.) Continue to enhance (invest in) the programing/services for seniors including new offerings and better accessibility (e.g., address transportation, evening programming, etc.); 3.) Develop communication strategies and community outreach regarding the needs for seniors.
While ReCALC supported an all-ages Community Center, Sasso was clear that the committee felt the needs of the senior community were most important in any new building.
When the subject of Affordability came up, the town survey revealed that those willing to pay $200 or more per year in taxes for a new center was only 23 percent. That drew a question from board member Chris Haley.
“If those willing to pay $200 or more was only 23 percent, how is that going to pass on the ballot,” said Haley, adding that he felt the total cost would easily be more than $200.
The entire board praised the work of ReCALC and hoped the members would continue to assist the town in communication efforts with residents.
ReCALC is scheduled to end by June 30.
Led by chair Bill Sullivan, the Town Forest Committee appeared before the board with an update on ARPA money and progress in the forest to date.
In July, the Select Board authorized $100,000 in ARPA funds for removal of dead trees and invasive plant control. So far, $36,068 has been spent. Phase 2 of the invasive plant control should use the remaining funds. But with Phase 3 costing $70,000 and Phase 4 of dead tree removal costing $40,000 the town will be pursuing grants to fund that work. Dead trees have been removed from 13.8 acres in the forest.
Sullivan also detailed another growing issue in the forest, the conflicts between commercial dog walkers with multiple off-leash dogs and the public. The current Reading bylaw allows for off-leash dogs that are under voice control. Because of the bylaw, there’s little Reading Police can do. Sullivan said the committee is investigating policies in other towns and how they handle conflicts.
And what about those guns?
The Reading police department has 37 guns – Glocks to be specific – that it needs to get rid of because they are being replaced by “Sigs” – or Sig Sauer -- as the department’s standard issue weapon. The original value of each was $450 and the police have set $200 as the minimum acceptable bid. And you will need ammo for your Glock and the police are selling that for a minimum bid of $50. But it turns out the guns and ammo won’t be available to just anyone. An RFP issued by the town is worded so that the original company the guns were purchased from will accept them as a trade-in for the new guns. The old guns will most likely be used for parts.
The Select Board appointed Jackie McCarthy to be a member of the Reading Affordable Housing Trust Board of Trustees.
The Board of Trustees includes five voting members including a member of the Select Board, a member of the Reading Housing Authority, and three other members, “each of whom, to the extent possible, shall have a background or interest in affordable housing, finance, law, including land use and zoning law, real estate, or real estate development,” as stated in Article 6 of last November’s Town Meeting.
During his Town Manager Report, Fidel Maltez shared some good news with the board regarding Lot 5, the piece of land purchased from Meadow Brook. Meadow Brook has agreed to give an easement to the Conservation Commission and once the Select Board votes to accept the easement, work can begin on creating a parking lot that has access, thru the easement, to the Town Forest.
“This is great,” said chair Mark Dockser, leading the board remotely from home. “This is the progress we were hoping for.”
The meeting also included cupcakes from Cupcake City in celebration of Maltez’s 40th birthday on Monday … during public comment, Bill Brown urged the town to bring the bathrooms in Town Hall up to ADA compliance. Brown said no one in a wheelchair could use the bathrooms in Town Hall. If the town didn’t address it, he threatened to go to the state.
