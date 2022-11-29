READING - With the metrics diving to this year’s spring lows, Reading’s COVID-19 indicators steadily retreated for the second consecutive month through November.
According to the latest report from the Mass. Department of Public Health (DPH), the town’s 14-day incidence rate now stands at 7.8, a low not seen since the middle of last March.
The incidence rate indicator, which contrasts new COVID-19 cases to a community’s overall population size, fell back to the single-digits in October for the first time since last spring.
Specifically, during DPH’s latest reporting period, which covers townwide infections recorded between Nov. 6 to Nov. 19, DPH officials say the community’s incidence rate dropped by exactly two points from an 9.8 measurement a week prior.
The indicator hasn’t been measured below a level of 9 since March 19, when all of Reading’s COVID-19 indicators bottomed out after a record-setting winter surge in new infections.
During the height of that “Omicron” variant surge in late January, Reading’s incidence rate spiked to 220. At the time, the local Board of Health was advised that a total of 854 local residents had just tested positive for the viral infection over a two-week period.
By contrast, according to last Thursday’s DPH report, Reading recorded just 28 new COVID-19 cases across town during the first two weeks of November.
Seeming to plateau since the middle of October, when Reading’s metric jumped to 10.13 percent, the town’s case positivity rate has spent the past three weeks suck in the five-percent range. According to the latest DPH report, the positivity rate now stands at 5.32 percent.
Since the pandemic began, a total of 6,375 town residents have contracted COVID-19. Roughly 47 of those infections were added to the town’s case totals since Oct. 29.
