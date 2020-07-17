Catherine Adams has been a constant pillar of kindness, inclusivity, and positivity to the Reading community since the time she was enrolled in CCP Preschool, to her time spent at RMHS. Teachers would describe her as someone who's outgoing and driven to be the best version of herself, while also encouraging others to be the best version of themselves as well. Teachers have also commented on how Catherine’s presence in the classroom is always positive, and has always been an honor to teach. Her classmates would label her as bubbly and someone who pushes towards an encouraging environment. She’s spent countless hours volunteering and giving back to better our community, as well as beyond our town lines. She’s proven time and time again to be an outstanding friend and classmate to the students of RMHS. Those who know her get to see she is such a giving and inspirational person towards everyone she meets.
Catherine prides herself in her school work and dedication to her studies. She has aimed to always do her best and challenge herself with incredible courses. She is in the top 10% of her class and has worked tremendously hard to get there. She also is on the high honor roll and a member of the RMHS chapter of National Honor Society. Being a part of this club is a reminder of how hard Catherine has worked through her academics, leadership, volunteerism, and her overall love to learn. She was also recognized for her hard work by receiving the Saint Michael's College book award junior year; an award given out to the student in the highest regard from such a prestigious college, as well as deserving won.
Her memories of her time so far in RMHS consist of her time spend with her friends whom she has known since she was in kindergarten and the new friends that she made. She shares that she is incredibly grateful for the love and support that the RMHS community has.
A lot of her time is spent on the topic of journalism as Catherine has a deep love of journalism. Sophomore year she was chosen alongside her best friend to become the school's newspaper, The Orbit’s, co-editor. Her role as co-editor of the school’s newspaper has helped so many share their voice. Not only does she love journalism and reporting, but more importantly, she loves that it sheds light on important
issues.
In the time of Coronavirus and Black Lives Matter protests, her role took on a whole new and important meaning as she helped many have a platform for their voice.
Catherine shares, “When I entered the small club that was the school newspaper, I never thought that I would develop a love for reporting. As now the co-editor of the paper, I am extremely blessed with the role of helping voices be heard. I am thankful for my co-editor Ella Ramos who has been with me since the beginning. Also, I am thankful for our advisor, Michael McSweeny who has helped the club blossom to its fullest potential by helping get funding for an amazing new website.”
Aside from the newspaper, Catherine also dedicates a lot of her time to the Rotary Club. The Rotary Club is a worldwide organization founded initially to eradicate the horrible disease Polio, and is a service organization that has many subdivisions for leadership. Catherine has been a member of the high school version of Rotary, Interact Club since freshman year and is the acting president junior and senior year.
Also, Catherine is a part of Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA) which is a program that consists of a leadership weekend experience. Sophomore year, she applied for the program and went on a weekend full of fun, friendship and learning how to lead. Junior year, she was asked to apply to become a RYLA leader and was chosen to embark in leadership training in preparation for being a student leader at the next RYLA weekend.
Catherine shares, “RYLA is an organization that I joined on a whim and has ironically become a club that I dedicate a lot of my time to. I have made amazing connections and incredible friends that share my love of leadership, for all of whom I am grateful.”
Her strong passion for helping others is what motivates Catherine through her service work. Catherine has volunteered with the Rotary club helping with town events and functions as well as volunteering at Rosie’s Place, a women's shelter in Boston. Rosie's place holds a special place in Catherine's heart. She loves to see the smiling faces of the amazing women that come through the shelter and shares their kindness brightens up the room. In addition, Catherine teaches CCD at Saint Agnes Church in Reading. She loves seeing the kids that she teaches as they always make her laugh and smile.
Since her freshman year, Catherine has been an avid contributor to the girls Field Hockey Team. This year, she was chosen to play on the Varsity team, showing how much work she’s put into the sport. She has played field hockey since she was in middle school and has loved the sport ever since. She loves her teammates and coaches as they inspire her everyday.
Catherine has challenged herself academically all throughout high school. Some of her most interesting classes have been Algebra and Advanced Placement Language and Composition. Senior year, Catherine’s classes are Advanced Placement Calculus, Advanced Placement Government and Politics, Advanced Placement French, Advanced Placement Physics, Honors Film and Literature, Honors Journalism and Honors Psychology.
The amazing classes that Catherine has had the opportunity to take have blessed her with amazing teachers. Some of her favorites were Mrs. Lombardo and Mr. Albright. They have taught her what it really means to love learning.
Catherine shares, “I want to thank Mrs. Lombardo and Mr. Albright whom I had junior year for AP Language and AP Biology, two of the hardest classes I have taken. Ms. Lombardo helped me discover my voice through writing. She inspired my work in the newspaper and helped me see other perspectives through writing. She was also always there for me and helped manage my stress when I was overwhelmed. Mr. Albright taught me that learning is not always the same format for everyone. His technique of “flipping the classroom” really showed me my own abilities through grasping learning by myself. He was also always a teacher who would debate current topics, discuss what was going on in our lives and help us figure out our futures.”
In her free time, Catherine would be at work or hanging out with friends and family. Besides writing articles for the Daily Times, she is employed at Russell farms in Woburn. Catherine also is an intern for Representative Richard Haggerty, which she loves doing as she gets to be a part of local politics and experience what it is like in government. When she is not working, Catherine loves going on drives with her friends, practicing calligraphy, reading or playing with her dog, Scout.
As for the future, Catherine will be applying to colleges in the fall and is excited to see what the future has in store. She is looking to major in International Relations/Communications with a minor in Journalism or French. She is looking at schools relatively close to home. Her favorites right now are Tufts University and University of Notre Dame. Since she is a rising senior, Catherine will be continuing covering the class of 2021 in the Daily Times. She has loved highlighting seniors for this year and is excited to write about seniors for her grade.
Catherine is forever thankful for her family who support her everyday.
She shares, “Thank you to my family who has taught me from a young age that I can be whoever I want to be. I am thankful for my brother, Will, who was by my side from the beginning as my first best friend, thankful for my parents who love me unconditionally and help me though everything and my grandparents who inspire me and love me endlessly.”
Catherine resides at 13 Riverside Dr. with her parents, Charlie and Maura and her brother William (16).
