By MAC CERULLO
READING - Over the past several months the Parking Advisory and Recommendations Committee (PARC) has been developing new downtown parking regulations to help improve the area’s parking situation for residents, businesses and visitors alike. That work is nearing completion, and on Tuesday the PARC will hold a public hearing in which it will present its recommendations to the Select Board.
Among the proposed changes, PARC is expected to recommend modifications that would increase on-street employee parking by 91.9% and increase on-street two-hour public parking by 14.2% in the downtown area. The changes would also create 25 new residential spaces on High Street and Sanborn Street, though with other residential spots being converted to two-hour spaces elsewhere the area would see a net loss of 5.8%. The committee is also expected to recommend the resident only and employee parking permits be priced at $25 each, a significant reduction from their current price levels.
A comprehensive list of recommendations can be found on the town’s website, and the Select Board’s meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at Town Hall in the Select Board Meeting Room. The public hearing can also be streamed via Zoom and RCTV.
COVID-19 cases tick up
The Reading Board of Health has released new COVID-19 data for the town covering the week of April 7-14, and the latest update indicates a slight increase in cases from this point last month, though the overall coronavirus levels remain low compared to the huge spikes seen at the start of the year.
According to the data, Reading currently has 47 active cases, including three among children under age 5, 10 among children between ages 5-18, and 34 among adults age 18 and over. Overall Reading’s total caseload since the pandemic began is now 4,659 and the town’s death toll remains flat at 53. A total of 4,543 residents have reportedly recovered and 16 cases have been transferred to other jurisdictions.
“Surge of the Heart” Parish Mission
Later this month the Reading Catholic Community will hold a pair of talks by nationally-known Catholic speaker Jon Leonetti, who will give practical and effective ways for Catholics to live, know and grown in faith and help close the gap between their faith and everyday lives. The first will take place at the St. Agnes Church on Wednesday, April 27 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. and the second at the St. Athanasius Church on Thursday, April 28 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
The following meetings are currently scheduled on the Town of Reading website. All remote meetings’ login information can be found online:
Tuesday:
Select Board, 7 p.m., Hybrid Meeting, Town Hall’s Select Board Meeting Room, Zoom and RCTV.
Wednesday:
Reading Center for Active Living Committee, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Thursday:
Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., Hybrid Meeting, Town Hall’s Select Board Meeting Room, Zoom.
Mac Cerullo is a correspondent for the Reading Chronicle. If you have any events that you’d like published in the notebook, please contact Mac at mcerullo11@gmail.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
