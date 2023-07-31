READING - The Trails Committee is set to meet on August 2 to provide updates, discuss a proposal, and more. Beginning at 6:30 p.m., the meeting will include discussion of the fall work dates for the Bare Meadow Project and the library open house in October. The meeting will be held at Matera Cabin at Matera Bear Meadow on Main Street and will also provide a conservation update, a review of a trail blazing proposal and discussion of Town Forest Appreciation Day.
---
Library offering painting class to teens
The Reading Public Library is offering an event titled “Painting for Teens!” on August 2. Set to run from 1-3 p.m., the program will allow teens to “learn how to develop painting techniques using watercolors and acrylic paints,” with no experience necessary. The “workshop” will be held in Community Room A and Community Room B and will require registration in advance.
---
Job Seekers Group to focus on self-assessment and transferable skills
The Massachusetts Library Collaborative’s 50 Job Seekers Group will hold their biweekly meeting on
August 2. The meeting is set to be held virtually via Zoom and is aimed towards those who “unemployed and actively looking, underemployed, seeking a new career direction, re-entering the job market after a long employment gap, or recently retired”. The program will run from 9:30-11:30 a.m and this week’s theme will be “self-assessment and transferable skills.”.
The following meetings are currently scheduled on the Town of Reading website. All remote meetings’ login information can be found online:
August 2
Trails Committee, 6:30 p.m., Matera Cabin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.