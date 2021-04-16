READING – Kevin Tracey, Principal of the John Glenn Middle School in Bedford, last night was announced as the new Reading Memorial High School Principal replacing outgoing Principal Kate Boynton.
Notably, before becoming the top administrator at RMHS, Boynton also worked in Bedford, where she was the assistant high school principal and an unsuccessful candidate for Bedford High School principal.
In making the announcement to the School Committee, Superintendent of Schools Dr. John Doherty said Tracey stood out as the best match for the RMHS post mentioning his work for social justice and equity at Glenn Middle School. Doherty added that Tracey had the best outlook, skill set and vision for the future of RMHS and he welcomed him to RMHS and the Reading community.
Prior to coming to becoming the Principal at John Glenn Middle School, Tracey had been the Assistant Principal at Bedford High School for six years and had been a Social Studies teacher at North Andover High school.
The other two finalists for the principal post were Sara Yuen, the Principal at Phoenix Charter Academy high school in Boston, and Windham, New Hampshire High school Principal Stephen Sierpina.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.