READING - Motorists traveling on the southern side of Main Street should expect some overnight lane closures between the railroad tracks at Ash Street to the Stoneham border over the coming days.
According to the Mass. Department of Transportation (MassDOT), beginning tonight, a contractor will be closing lanes and implementing some detours on Route 28 between the hours of 8 p.m. and 5 a.m.
The work, which involves putting permanent line markings on the state highway, is expected to continue through Friday.
“The work will be conducted from Tuesday, Sept. 21, through Friday morning, Sept. 24, during overnight hours from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the following morning. A minimum of one travel lane in each direction will be maintained at all times,” MassDOT officials explained in a recent message to the public. “The temporary lane closures and occasional detours are necessary to allow the contractor to safely and effectively install roadway pavement markings.”
The anticipated traffic impacts will be as follows:
Route 28 southbound traffic detour:
• Ash Street to Brook Street to Summer Avenue to Main Street.
• Summer Avenue to Brook Street to Parker Road to Prospect Street to Main Street.
Route 28 Northbound traffic detours:
• Prospect Street (Stoneham) to Parker Road to Ash Street to Main Street;
• Summer Avenue to Brook Street to Ash Street to Main Street.
Route 128/95 access detours by exit 56:
• Southbound detour from exit 55A (interstate 93 southbound) to exit 28A (Route 128 northbound) to exit 56 onto Route 28;
• Northbound detour from Route 128 to exit 57 (North Avenue) to Route 128 exit 56 to Route 28.
“Appropriate signage, law enforcement details, and messaging will be in place to guide drivers through the work area. Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution,” MassDOT representatives explained.
The overnight work on Main Street is being coordinated as the state agency makes permanent a Route 28 reconfiguration introduced under “road diet” experiment that began in the spring of 2020.
Under the safety enhancements, being implemented as part of a $5.6 million Main Street repaving project, state officials are attempting to slow down motorists and reduce abnormally high accident rates along Route 28 by reducing the highway from four to three travel-lanes.
According to MassDOT project manager Andrew Paul, prior to recommending the road diet, traffic analysts reviewed three years worth of crash data and determined that accident rates on Route 28 are more than twice as likely in Reading than along similar state roadways.
The state also claims speeding, considered one of the top factors in fatal crashes involving pedestrians, is commonplace along substantial stretches of Main Street.
Earlier this month, MassDOT officials during a public hearing explained that they are shifting to the southern boundary of the project after focussing this summer on the lane reconfigurations and pavement markings on the northern side of Main Street.
MassDOT is shifting its attention to the southern portion of Main Street, which runs from the Stoneham line to Reading Center, after extending a study period for the southern side of Route 28, which includes a heavy commercial presence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.