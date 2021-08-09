Woburn, MA (01801)

Today

Areas of dense morning fog. Becoming partly cloudy after some morning rain. High 81F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.