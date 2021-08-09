READING - In recent weeks COVID-19 cases have once again begun to spike across the country, and Reading is no exception. After the town reported only one active case on July 1, the town’s most recent update indicated that 37 new cases have been reported over the past month, and that 25 active cases remained as of Aug. 5.
According to the town, Reading has now reported a total of 1,962 cases (up from 1,925), as well as 1,878 recoveries (up from 1,864). No deaths were reported, leaving the town’s death toll at 49, and 10 cases have been transferred to other jurisdictions.
General Washington Apartments relief fund
Recently residents of the General Washington Apartments at 625 Main Street were displaced due to extensive flood and electrical damage in the building, and to help support those residents the town and Reading Cooperative Bank have partnered to create an emergency fund to aid the victims.
The town announced that through the bank’s Charitable Foundation, donations will be collected on behalf of the town to distribute to the residents of the 39 units who were forced to relocate. Those who wish to make a donation can do so by cash or check at any Reading Cooperative Bank branch, through a transfer from a RCB account or by credit or debit card via PayPal.
For more information on how to support the flood victims or to make a donation, visit the town’s website.
Household Hazardous Materials Collection Day
The DPW announced recently that it will be holding a Household Hazardous Materials Collection Day on Saturday, Aug. 28 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the DPW garage on New Crossing Road. The collection is for Reading residents only and those who come will be asked for their driver’s license for identification. For more information, including a full list of what items will and won’t be accepted for collection, visit the town’s website or call 781-942-9077.
Art Walk returns
This September the Downtown Reading Art Walk will return for its third year, and local artists are encouraged to submit their works to be featured at downtown businesses. This year’s Art Walk will run from Sept. 7-30 and will coincide with the Reading Street Faire, and art submissions can be a painting or any two-dimensional creative media except photography.
This year’s Art Walk theme will be “impressions” and for more information about submission criteria and the Art Walk in general, visit https://www.
The following meetings are currently scheduled on the Town of Reading website. All remote meetings’ login information can be found online:
Today:
Council on Aging, 6:30 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Board of Library Trustees, 7 p.m., Reading Public Library, Community Room.
Community Planning and Development Commission, 7:30 p.m., Hybrid Meeting, Town Hall, Select Board Meeting Room, or remote via Zoom.
Tuesday:
Volunteer Appointment Committee, 1 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Select Board, 6 p.m., Hybrid Meeting, Reading Public Library, Community Rom, or remote via Zoom and RCTV.
Wednesday:
Climate Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Conservation Commission, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
