READING - Exhausted DPW workers and town residents alike will eagerly await the arrival of Republic Services trucks today to see if the garbage hauler can handle its Friday trash and recycling route commitments.
For the third consecutive week, town officials were inundated by complaints from residents whose trash and recycling barrels were not emptied as scheduled by new curbside waste disposal vendor Republic Services.
However, there is some hope that Reading’s garbage crisis is coming to an end, as on Thursday, the Arizona-based firm reportedly handled all of its trash and recycling routes without major hitches.
According to Town Administrator Fidel Maltez, who earlier this week threatened to cancel the garbage hauler’s service contract if it can’t meet its contractual obligations, he and DPW Director Jane Kinsella fully expect the third-party contractor to be back today.
“Thursday’s rubbish and recycling route was done by Republic today,” the two town leaders explained in a social media post on Thursday night. “If there are any missed rubbish or recycling [pickups] from Thursday’s route, please notify us through [our SeeClickFix software link on the town’s website].”
As previously reported in The Reading Chronicle, the town manager on Monday warned he would cancel Republic Services’ inherited services contract if it continued to miss massive portions of its daily trash disposal routes across the community.
Maltez sent the message after the hauler failed to show-up over the weekend as promised to pickup trash and recycling left uncollected at the end of last week.
Recognizing the receipt of thousands of citizen complaints about the sporadic and unreliable curbside trash services, Maltez charged the community’s DPW workforce with the herculean task of handling all outstanding pickups in town.
Beginning on Monday, mobilized DPW workers began roaming through Reading’s streets with dump trucks and front-end loaders to complete those unfinished garbage routes from days past.
According to town officials, exhausted DPW workers as of Thursday night were on target to bring the schedule current by the end of Friday.
“DPW will be working tonight on some of the missed streets from Wednesday’s route for rubbish only. The Town had two crews working on Tuesday’s recycling route today, and will finish that route on Friday,” town officials explained in a social media post last night.
“Our DPW crews have been working overtime every night this week, including until 8 p.m. on Wednesday. We so appreciate the kind words for them, the patience and understanding expressed by so many [residents], and the humor,” Maltez and other Town Hall managers added. “We've had a share of pretty angry calls as well. We get it. We're frustrated too.”
Last weekend, the town administrator encouraged local residents to utilize the “SeeClickFix” function on the town’s website (https://www.readingma.gov/274/Service-Requests) to notify community leaders about any outstanding trash and recycling
pickups.
On Saturday alone, more than 200 residents from neighborhoods scattered across Reading did just that.
Service requests made through the online reporting portal have dropped considerably since the DPW began shouldering Republic Services’ obligations. Specifically, by Wednesday, the number of daily SeeClickFix complaints had dwindled from the hundreds to 32 requests that trash and recycling containers be emptied on new fewer than 20 separate residential streets. Yesterday, fewer than 10 complaints were logged into the database.
Though residents lodging the latest round of complaints continue to express their frustration with the whole situation, many local citizens have also taken to social media to thank rank-and-file DPW workers for their hard work.
“Many thanks to DPW crews for stepping in and working so hard to get the job done,” commented High Street resident Diane Wilson.
“Had I heard the loader, I would’ve started up some fresh coffee! Cheers to you all for taking care of us,” Mount Vernon Street’s Adam Denhard also posted.
