READING - Town officials arranged to set up a pair of cooling stations through Saturday afternoon for overheated citizens looking for a break from oppressively hot weather conditions.
In an email alert sent out to various residents and businesses on Thursday morning - just before the mercury climbed to 90 degrees Fahrenheit and above in many communities around Reading - Town Manager Fidel Maltez and other Town Hall officials advised the public about cooling centers being opened at the Reading Public Library and at Pleasant Street Center.
Those without air conditioning and in need of a safe place to cool down are welcome to visit the library through 5 p.m. this afternoon. The Middlesex Avenue location will reopen tomorrow at 9 a.m. and be available as a cooling shelter again on Saturday until closing at 5 p.m.
Pleasant Street Center will also be open until 4 p.m. today.
“Due to the Heat Advisory in effect from 11 a.m. today through 8 p.m. on Saturday…the town of Reading reminds residents that we have cooling centers at the Library and the Pleasant Street Center,” town officials explained in the email alert.
“Please monitor local weather forecasts, with the high heat and humidity strong storms should be expected in the afternoon and early evening,” the message further advised.
According to the National Weather Service, which has issued a hazardous weather outlook for today, heat index values could climb to as high as 98 through tomorrow night. Friday’s high temperature is expected to hit around 91 degrees in and around Reading before a series of afternoon thunderstorms bring relief.
Some of those storms tonight could bring intense bursts of rain with as much as three-quarters of an inch of precipitation falling before 9 p.m. Temperatures will again be oppressive on Saturday, which highs of around 88 degrees being forecasted.
Given today’s forecasted temperatures, Reading Municipal Light Department officials have predicted that July’s peak energy demands could be reached at some point this afternoon.
To help conserve energy and reduce operating costs, RMLD representatives are asking residents to try their best to limit electricity usage later today between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.
“Peak electricity use is expected. We are expecting two consecutive peak days today and tomorrow. Please conserve electricity today, Thursday, July 27 and Friday, July 28, from 3:00-8:00pm.,” RMLD officials asked customers in an email message sent out on Thursday.
“Even if you miss the beginning of the peak window, conservation at any time will help us control related costs and keep rates affordable. Stay safe, and thank you for helping to Shred the Peak,” the notice to customers continued.
RMLD officials offer the following advice to those who may be unable to leave air conditioners off during the course of the day:
• Turn off unnecessary lights and electronics;
• Delay using appliances such as washers, dryers, dishwashers, and humidifiers/dehumidifiers until after the predicted peak window;
• Delay running pool pumps until after the predicted peak window;
• and postpone charging electric vehicles until after the predicted peak.
According to officials for the non-profit utility, energy consumption peaks occur when the highest level of electricity is consumed in the region both monthly and annually. Peak electricity is expensive, affecting power supply costs and in turn, customer bills.
Peaks also impact the environment because more inefficient and environmentally damaging generators are needed in order to meet the high demand for electricity.
